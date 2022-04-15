Now that daylight saving time has arrived, the Highlands Bass Anglers Club has recently started fishing tournaments on Wednesday evening. The tournaments are “open” bass tournaments, which means you don’t have to be a member to participate, and unlike most tournaments that are held monthly, this is a weekly event.
The entry fee is $40, $10 of which goes into the Big Bass Pot, and 100% is paid back at each tournament.
The tournaments are designed so that virtually anybody can come out to fish. Starting at 5:45 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m., the event is relatively short, but taking advantage of a very productive time of the day to be fishing.
If less than 10 boats show up to fish the tournament, 100% of the money is paid out to the winner, minus the Big Bass amount. If 10 or more boats fish, then 75% is paid out to the winner and 25% is paid out to second place. Sixteen or more boats participating, 60% to first place, 25% to second place and 15% to third place.
FWC exemptions, which allow for a three-fish limit as well as a 12-inch size limit will be issued to each participant of the tournament. All boats must have a working livewell and running lights since the tournament will be ending at sundown.
Each week’s winner will select where the next tournament will be fished.
For more information and to see which lake will be fished each week, check out their website at www.facebook.com/highlandsbassanglers.
Shellcracker Season
Redear sunfish, often called shellcrackers, are considered by most fishermen to be the most delicious of the sunfish family. The reason is simple. Unlike their cousins, common bluegills who feed predominately on the surface, shellcrackers generally feed on the bottom, eating shellfish.
And that’s not the only difference between the two. Although not as numerous as bluegills, shellcrackers are often much larger, sometimes exceeding 12 inches in length.
Another difference is when they spawn. bluegills tend to congregate beginning in May and will typically spawn all summer, while shellcrackers begin their spawn earlier in the year, often as early as February, through April and early May.
So where, exactly do shellcrackers spend their time? Ask most fishermen and they’ll tell you in deep water, near the bottom. But that’s not necessarily true. Lakes with large areas of vegetation will typically have large populations of shellcrackers, due to the high number of snails. Shellcrackers love to eat snails, particularly young snails, and can often be found in the thickest vegetation where snails are abundant.
Shellcrackers can also often be found offshore in deeper water as they stage just outside known or likely spawning areas. They prefer very shallow water in order to spawn. They also prefer hard bottoms, free of mud or decaying vegetation, and will often clear an area of debris prior to spawning.
Catching shellcrackers is often a hit and miss proposition. In the early months of spring in Florida, they can often be found in the pads and reeds, along with other members of the panfish family. Often, crappie fishermen will catch a large shellcracker while fishing a jig or minnow, but that’s generally not the best way to fish for them.
Shellcrackers love worms! Many fishermen tie their own flys for shellcrackers, but most will admit they tip their fly with a juicy redworm.
One of the best methods for catching these big redears is to rig up a spinning rod with 10-pound test braid, or 6–8-pound test mono (small main-line diameter) and a drop-shot rig. (A small panfish hook tied off about a foot above a small weight.
In early spring, dropping the rig in and between the pads and reeds, lifting it up and allowing it to fall will generally attract the interest of the shellcrackers. And once you catch one, work the area well because there are probably many more in the same area.
Late Spring and early Summer, your best bets are drifting or trolling a similar rig in deeper, hard-bottom areas of the lake.
Again, once you find one shellcracker, there are usually plenty more in the same area. Often the best thing to do is to anchor up and thoroughly fish the spot.
Shellcracker anglers will admit they are often hard to find, but once you find them, the action is steady. Unlike smaller bluegills, shellcrackers don’t “nibble” your bait. They eat it, and will often just “be there” when you lift your rod!
Jimmy G’s BBQ
For those of you who may remember John Woods and his fishing tackle store in Lorida, there is a new business at that location. Jimmy G’s BBQ, a new take-out restaurant, owned by a local Loridian, and angler that specializes in barbequed ribs, chicken and pork.
I stopped by yesterday, and I was really impressed with the store. Although it’s not completely decorated, it’s a pretty cool looking take-out restaurant, and it’s only going to get better.
“I’m a local guy and a fisherman and my goal is to cater to the anglers who spend their time on beautiful Lake Istokpoga. We’ll be offering BBQ ribs, chicken and pork, as well as rotisserie chicken, chicken salad, coleslaw and baked beans made fresh daily,” Jim said.
“My hope is to build my clientele while supporting bass tournaments and other outdoor activities held around the lake,” he continued.
Like many fishermen, I’m always hungry after a day on the water, so I’ll be stopping by soon for some barbequed ribs and chicken.
Stop by and check out his store at 1807 US Highway 98 in Lorida. I think he’s going to be a huge success.
- Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.