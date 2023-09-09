County commissioners, by unanimous votes Thursday evening, approved all aspects of the 2023-24 Fiscal Year budget.
The $187.8 million budget has a millage rate of 7.85. It’s higher than the rollback rate, but lower than the 8.10 mil rate in the current fiscal year.
The rollback rate, 7.4736 mils, would bring in the same number of dollars as this year’s rate. David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget, has said that increased property values has provided additional revenue to allow a lower millage rate with enough revenue to still meet increased funding needs.
One of two residents who attended Thursday night’s meeting, Dennis Powell of Lake Letta in Avon Park, asked how his property, damaged by Hurricane Ian last year, went up in value from $212,000 to $278,000.
Bruce Bell of Spring Lake said he saw a tremendous jump in assessed value, as much as 45%. Commissioners said the Property Appraiser’s Office might be able to answer those concerns.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac assured Powell that Florida has legal caps on tax increases for residential property: No more than 3% for homesteaded properties and no more than 10% for non-homestead homes.
Powell suggested that the county look to sales taxes to cover funding needs, not property taxes. Commissioner Don Elwell said the county already has a penny sales tax for infrastructure and capital improvements, but that can only be used for those items; not for salaries or benefits.
Elwell said the county will look at alternative funding sources in the coming year, to possibly include in the 2024-25 budget.
The second and final budget hearing will be at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19 in the board chambers at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
Thursday morning, during the board’s regular meeting, Nitz said his office and department heads had cut a net total of $365,569 from the budget since the last workshop.
Some funds went up. The Solid Waste fund went up $17,382 to accommodate merit pay increases. The General Fund went up $403,921 for various reasons, including merit pay increases and taking over misdemeanor probation and parole programs from The Salvation Army, which can no longer afford to provide that service.
The Fire Assessment budget went down by $728,076, but Transportation went up by $122,841 and Infrastructure went up by $300,000.
Among “Other Funds” was a cut of $481,637, which Nitz said included a delay on building Highlands County Fire Rescue Station 36 in Lake Placid.
All the funds’ final budgets are as follows:
- Energy Recovery — $3.26 million.
- Solid Waste — $18.2 million.
- Fire Assessment — $7.78 million.
- Transportation — $14 million.
- Infrastructure — $33.3 million.
- General Fund — $93 million.
- All other funds — $18 million.
The part of the General Fund that comes under the Board of County Commissioners is $37.6 million, or 40.39%. Of that, the Board only has direct control over $27.1 million.
The rest of the $37.6 million goes to mandated components ($7.25 million), outside agencies ($934,881), transfers to other funds ($1.81 million) and the Reserve for Contingency ($506,500).
The other parts of the $93 million General Fund are:
- Law Enforcement (support as funded by County Commission) — $5.39 million, or 5.8%.
- Highlands County Sheriff’s Office — $37.1 million, or 39.88%.
- Clerk of Courts Office — $5.32 million, or 5.71%.
- Property Appraiser’s Office — $3.58 million, or 3.85%.
- Tax Collector’s Office — $2.41 million, or 2.59%.
- Supervisor of Elections Office — $1.65 million, or 1.77%.
The county has $41.56 million in unassigned funds, but $11.3 million is unspent American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds, and $4.22 million is folded into the 2023-24 budget to cover shortfalls.
Thus, the county has $26.02 million in reserve going into Fiscal Year 2023-24. With monthly county operations costing just under $7.1 million, it works out to 3.67 months of operating funds, Nitz said.