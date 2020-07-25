SEBRING — Nothing has changed yet for staff at the Highlands County Courthouse.
However, Clerk of Courts Bob Germaine reminded county commissioners on Tuesday that if state-level officials don't release some of the funds they cut from his office this quarter, he will be out of money by Aug. 18.
Earlier this month, with passage of the state budget, Germaine's office lost $250,000 from the usual $500,000-per-quarter state funding.
Germaine said that if he can get half of that cut back — $125,000 — he can keep courthouse doors open until the start of the new fiscal year. The $250,000 cut may have only been 13.5% of this annual court funding from the state, but it was 52% of this quarter's revenue.
He could have worked it out if he'd been told last October or maybe even in March.
"When they let you know at the start of that quarter, you’re not going to make it," Germaine said.
It's a 20% hit to his staff to take one day off each week and close the courthouse on Fridays, which he's having to do to avoid layoffs and keep everyone's insurance benefits intact.
Even so, his staff at the recording office in the Government Center on South Commerce Avenue will still take payments on Fridays for fines and fees.
"We need all the revenue we can get," Germaine said of his fees-based office.
For now, judges are able to do cases over the phone or have held some hearings in the commission chambers.
When the judicial system is told to reopen fully, Germaine said, "it’s going to be really, really 'big time.'”
He's told local judges to understand his office will be short-staffed.
"I can’t say enough about my staff," Germaine said. "They're happy to do the job. I love my staff and they would do anything for me."
Meanwhile, Germaine has heard some smaller counties have shut down courts for two days per week. He likened the situation to the aftermath of a massive hurricane.
There is an eye in the storm, so to speak. Germaine reported Highlands County just got the first $4.6 million payment of its Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Safety (CARES) Act funds.
However, he cautions commissioners not to entertain notions of picking up the tab.
"You need to tell the governor it's his responsibility to fund the courts," Germaine said. "Here’s the problem, is that some counties are funding the clerk’s office. That’s where the problem is, because the governor will sit back and say, 'why can’t the rest?'"
Germaine said he's been asked to return a survey on what would happen if the Governor's Office doesn't approve any additional money.
Commission Chair Ron Handley said he's written a rough draft of a letter and will send it to Gov. Ron DeSantis on the matter.
Germaine also spoke with commissioners about his upcoming fiscal year budget during a budget workshop on Tuesday.
The Board of County Commission has asked constitutional officers, if possible, to hold their budget increases to 2% as a whole for the year that starts Oct. 1. It would help the county build financial reserves against an emergency.
Germaine has a 2.5% increase, "which I think is reasonable," he said. "Please let me keep my half percent."
The extra half of a percent, he said, amounts to nearly $21,000 of much-needed funds in the new fiscal year.
The Clerk's Office has taken over some programs recently, like the Law Library, and the Clerk will need to cover a 13.5% increase in insurance costs out of the $21,000.
Also, he doesn't have a cost of living adjustment budgeted for 2020-21 because a COLA of 3% would bump that budget up by another $90,000.
"It's tough for me to face them and say I can’t put in a COLA this year," Germaine said. "They need the increase. Everybody’s got to have a job."