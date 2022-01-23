LAKE PLACID — They have black mohawks and whistle like mad when they come in for a landing — not in the canal — but on its banks. Their beaks and feet are orange, and they have a great white stripe running horizontally along their wings.
Say hello to the black-bellied whistling duck, a regular visitor to the canals and waterways of Placid Lakes. The neighborhoods around Lake June and Lake August make for great bird-watching. In fact, the entire area is like an aviary with all the bird species running around. At night, great horned owls gather south of the lake and call to each other, eventually ending up in the same tree.
A rare snail kite — there are only 65 or so left in Florida — has been hunting just above the orange trees along Catfish Creek Road recently. Its name comes from its love of the apple snail that inhabits the freshwater canals and lakes along the Lake Wales Ridge. Then there are pileated woodpeckers, as well as limpkins, roseate spoonbills, and other wading birds that fly up and down the canals.
Homeowners around Lake Placid are used to seeing the odd, but beautiful whistling ducks.
“I’ve got some on my pool deck right now,” says Roberta Lake, who’s on the Highlands County Audubon Society board of directors. “It depends on what part of the state you’re talking about. They are rare in some parts of Florida, but Lake Istokpoga has a good number of them.”
According to the Audubon Society and others, at least 20,000 whistling ducks are in Texas, Louisiana and Florida. They are designated as “least concern” because their numbers are increasing, which is good news, because they also taste really good. Florida hunters, by the way, are limited to just one duck per day in season.
“They’ve got until Valentine’s Day to keep away from the duck season,” she says.
“When Lake Istokpoga was full of submerged grasses, it was good grounds for ducks, such as blue-winged teal, all kinds of ducks, but they’ve become rare. Most of the ducks are near rivers and such.”
Roberta Lake has her nickname for the bird that has been called “tree ducks” or “red whistler.” She calls them Gucci ducks, because they have orange beaks and orange feet, and walk like they’re on a modeling runway, like their modeling clothes.
“Year ‘round they are in South America, and they breed wherever they are,” she says. “They can be found along the shoreline from Florida, to Louisiana, to Texas. They stay in the southern part of the states. They are not high up in the states.”
Lake takes folks on birding walks in Lorida and other good spots near Lake Istokpoga, along Scrub Pens Road behind the landfill, and Spring Lake Eco Park.
She recently took book author Lynne Cherry “birding,” where they saw black-and-white warbler as and other birds. “We saw Wilson’s snipe, killdeer, those kinds of birds,” she said.
The whistling ducks will be around for most of the year, but in Placid Lakes, they seemed to move on after September. They returned in numbers two weeks ago.
They announced their arrival with loud whistling. They arrived by the dozens, and came in for a landing on the banks of the canal. That’s because these odd ducks don’t like to swim.