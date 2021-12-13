When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the arrival of COVID-19 on America’s doorstep and so many people started dying, I followed the Gov. Ron Desantis’ rules for closings, purchased PPE and hand cleanser, and wore my mask around people to stay healthy.
When the CDC announced the arrival of the omicron strain of the same virus a couple of weeks ago, my reaction more likely resembled a yawn. So, what has changed?
After two years of coronavirus, prices for gas, boats, food and everything else are through the roof.
I spoke with an economist and a supply chain expert this week to find out what’s going on in Highlands County. Why are we paying more for everything, from gas to cars to boats to airline tickets?
The nation learned Dec. 10 that the Consumer Price Index rose 6.7% this year, so no, it’s not your imagination that a loaf of decent bread costs $4.79.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, there’s been a big leap in gas prices since March 2019, when COVID-19 societal restrictions began. Floridians paid an average $2.51 per gallon as COVID hit. As society shut down, gas prices dove; in November 2020, just last year, the same gallon of gas cost us $1.97 a gallon. When I filled up last week, I paid $3.26 a gallon, $1.29 more a gallon. It’s also the highest since 2014. So what happened?
Blame the oil-producing nations, says Florida Gulf Coast University. Demand for gas and oil dropped dramatically as use of passenger aircraft, rental cars, cruise ships and other fossil-fuel transportation were parked, hangared and docked during the pandemic. Americans stopped driving to work and saved money rather than driving to Aunt Sally’s ... if Aunt Sally was having guests.
“Demand for gas has returned to pre-pandemic levels and the supply operations have not yet ramped up,” says Victor V. Claar, an economist at FGCU. “The prices are high and will remain that way until production levels meet demand.”
I went looking for a used boat at several local boat dealerships this summer and found 17-year-old bass boats with equally aged outboard engines going for $12,000. One weather-beaten pontoon boat with a children’s toy chest for a seat and an ancient outboard was priced at $3,000.
For high prices for boats, water lovers can blame a shortage of semiconductors and other marine construction materials as well as shipping and supply chain costs. For instance, a shipping container used to cost $2,000; they are now $15,000.
“Covid exposed all the weaknesses in the supply chain,” said Raj Srivastava, director of the Center for Supply Chain Excellence. Sick workers and work slowdowns made it harder for chip-manufacturing countries like Taiwan, Vietnam, and the United States to obtain silicon, metals, and other raw materials for semiconductors. The chips are used to regulate engine pressure, fuel flow, and of course, the marine electronics upon which bass fisherman and saltwater anglers rely.
“It’s not just silicon, either,” Srivastava says. “Aluminum, steel and the material used to make the captain’s chairs may be in short supply.”
Fewer new boats means higher prices for used boats, too.
Oh, and pickup trucks? Forget about it for now.
Car manufacturers are victims of the same supply chain issues: a General Motors plant in Kansas City closed in February for lack of semiconductors and still hasn’t reopened, the New York Times reports.
The good news: Srivastava says the global supply chain should begin ironing itself out in the next six months. “Shipping containers used to cost $20,000 at their peak, he says. “They’re at $15,000 now.”
John Guerra is a staff writer with the Highlands News-Sun. Contact him at john.guerra@highlandsnewssun.com