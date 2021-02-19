Highlands County crossed the 7,000 threshold for new cases of infections from COVID-19 when the reports from the Florida Department of Health were released on Thursday. The 35 new cases for the day pushed the county’s total to 7,032.
It is worth mentioning that five out of the 35 new cases are in the 14 and younger range groups and three of those five are in the 0-4 age group.
The cases are comprised of 6,965 residents while the non-residents stayed at 67, which was the same as Thursday. There have been 189 new cases over the past seven days, giving an average daily total as 27.
There was one death reported overnight. There have now been 292 people who have died from COVID-19.
Testing was down considerably again. There were 306 tests processed with 271 negative results. The testing and new cases produced a positivity rate of 11.44%. That is way above the 5.95% from the previous day.
There have been 554 hospitalizations, two more than Wednesday, according to FDOH. At 2:47 p.m. Thursday, the Agency for Health Care Administration showed 41 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 versus 32 from Wednesday. FDOH only shows two additional hospitalizations, but AHCA reported nine additional hospitalizations. The discrepancy could be a lag in the reporting or reporting deadlines.
The daily median age fell to 42 years old. The median age is still 52 years old. There have been 649 cases of infection from long-term care facilities. Correction cases remain at 116.
VaccinationsThe winter storms that have blanketed much of the nation has caused a delay in the shipment and delivery of vaccine supply to Highlands County. Because of this, the Saturday Point of Distribution (POD) event has been canceled. County staff is rescheduling all Saturday appointments for next week.
News Service of Florida reported Thursday afternoon that Publix Super Markets is also not scheduling appointments for first dose COVID-19 vaccinations because of a delivery delay of more than 200,000 doses. Publix did not say in a news release when it would reopen its online appointment portal.
Customers with already-scheduled appointments for second doses of the Moderna vaccine should arrive at the pharmacies as scheduled, Publix said.
State Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz told The News Service of Florida on Tuesday that 208,000 first and second doses of Moderna vaccine had been delayed because of a storm that has battered parts of the country. Moskowitz said the storm had not affected the delivery of 132,000 first doses of Pfizer vaccine this week.
Through Tuesday, 2,487,055 people had been vaccinated, with more than 47% receiving the two-dose series, according to Florida Department of Health numbers. Publix has been a major player in providing vaccinations.
Statewide and across the nationStatewide, new coronavirus infections were down from the previous day at 5,117. The cases brought the new cumulative total to 1,849,744. Broken down, that is 1,816,108 residents who have been infected and 33,636 non-residents.
The addition of 168 reported new deaths brought the overall death toll to 29,990. Of the nearly 30,000 deaths, 29,474 were residents and 516 non-residents.
Testing fell sharply by over 30,000 tests. There were only 79,239 tests processed. Of those tests, 74,166 were negative results. The daily positivity rate was 6.4%.
The number of new cases in the United States remained low, while deaths crept up a bit in the COVID Tracking Project’s Wednesday night report. There were 66,089 new cases, which is slightly higher than numbers seen the previous two days, although Monday’s holiday likely played a role in those numbers.
On. Jan. 13 there were 33 states which reported 500 or more cases per million people. On Wednesday there were none, with New Jersey having the highest rate at 472.
After seeing 1,078 and 1,353 deaths the previous two days, deaths bounced back up to 2,336.
Hospitalizations continue to run lower, with 63,398 hospitalized. New York has the highest per capita hospitalizations in the country, with 338 per million people.
Based on Thursday’s early numbers, the national report should have comparable numbers, as California reported 5,573 new cases and 417 deaths, while Arizona showed an increase of 1,143 new cases and 213 deaths. Arizona had reported a combined 85 cases the three previous days.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen 27.87 million cases and had 491,724 deaths.
Globally, there have been 110.1 million cases and 2.44 million deaths.