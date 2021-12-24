SEBRING — If you’re a person looking for a new job or a student looking for a first job, Highlands County business leaders have a day for you.
The Highlands County Career Fair on Jan. 13 at the Alan Jay Arena at the Highlands County Fairgrounds will have a session in the morning — from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — for ninth and 10th grade students from all three local public high schools, followed by an afternoon session from 2-4 p.m. for adults.
“This career day presents students with the opportunity to broaden their knowledge regarding jobs that are available in different industries, and the education they should pursue to become great candidates for hire in these positions,” organizer Garrett Roberts said.
Adults, he said, will find a wide range of local employers, both private and government, on hand to speak to job seekers and provide them with details on how to apply for job openings in Highlands County.
“Interviews may be conducted on site, so you could leave with a job offer,” Roberts said.
Business owners and managers who want to have a presence there need to contact Roberts, as soon as possible, at 352-871-3783 or email him at garrettsroberts@gmail.com. The deadline is Dec. 29, Roberts said.
This started years ago as a Leadership Highlands project in collaboration with local businesses to help young people, just arriving at working age, to see that there are careers to be had in Highlands County and to provide them with what he called a “well-rounded” set of career paths.
“We’re working [together] to make a better, more robust program,” Roberts said. “There are lots of really good jobs.”