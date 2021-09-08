LAKE PLACID — The Highlands County Chargers Youth Football teams continue to roll as they beat the visiting Saint Pete Gators four out of five games at Joe Scarborough Field in Lake Placid on Saturday, as those four teams remained undefeated for the season.
The game of the day featured the Junior teams as Highlands County stormed their way to a 20-6 win to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Joshua Jennings gave the Chargers the early lead, scoring on the first play from scrimmage as he ran around the right side for 58 yards for the touchdown and Timothy Hobbs powered in the extra point as Highlands County took a 7-0 lead.
Saint Pete answered in the second quarter, show casing the speed of Kenzale Washington, who converted a 4th-and-goal from the 14 into a 14-yard touchdown run around the right side to close the gap to one, 7-6, after the failed extra point pass.
Highlands County added two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the first half, the first on a 1-yard run by Clinton Anderson with a 1:50 left in the half to take a 14-6 lead.
The second came after Saint Pete muffed the kick-off return that was recovered by the Chargers on the Gators 42. The Chargers scored on the next play on a pitch to the right side to Jennings, who worked his way dodging defenders and a 42-yard touchdown run down the center of the field to expand the Chargers lead to 20-6 at the half.
Neither team scored in the second half, though the Chargers threatened as they drove the ball to the Saints’ 3-yard line late in the game before turning the ball over to make the final score 20-6.
Also improving to 4-0 for the season were the Flag, Mitey Mites and Pee Wee teams. The Charger Flag team won 26-13, the Mites Mites hung on for a 13-0 win and the Pee Wee cruised to a 39-0 victory.
The Senior team dropped to 2-2 after a 19-0 loss to the Gator seniors.
The Highlands County Chargers travel Saturday to play the Okeechobee Bulls in their toughest test of the season. The Bulls records are: Flag (4-1), Mitey Mites (5-0), Seniors (4-1), Pee Wee (3-2) and Juniors (3-2).