SEBRING — The number of Highlands County positive cases of coronavirus has increased by four since the Florida Department of Health update at noon on Friday. The increase brings the total of people infected with COVID-19 to 29 as the Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard was updated shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The Saturday morning update showed the deaths held steady at 2. The county now has eight hospitalizations.
There are still more men than women infected; men make up 17 cases and women 12 cases. The age ranges run from 0 to 85 years old. The positive tests in Highlands County cover all areas, with six of the positive tests coming from Lake Placid residents. Sebring also has six cases and Avon Park still has five, while Venus has two cases. The locations for the other cases have not been released yet.
As of 3 p.m. on Saturday, 30 of 40 Intensive Care Unit beds in Highlands County have been taken per Agency for Health Care Administration. According to AHCA, 145 of 239 regular beds are in use, or at 39.33% available capacity. It is important to note that these numbers are beds taken by all patients in local hospitals, not just coronavirus.
The Saturday cases for Florida reached 11,111 cases, up from 9,585 from the Friday noon update, which is an increase of 1,526 new cases. The deaths in Florida have reached 191, up from 163 from the previous day with 28 new deaths.
Considering our close proximity to Polk County, where many of our residents work, Highlands County is doing well. It is a given Polk has a higher population, and they have 138 positive cases with four deaths. However, our counts are certainly higher than Okeechobee where many Highlands County residents commute to work, especially from Lake Placid. Okeechobee has two cases and no hospitalizations or deaths. There are many variables that could affect the numbers such as population and testing availability.
For more information on COVID-19 visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
In Highlands County call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.