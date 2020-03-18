SEBRING — County commissioners approved a declaration of a local emergency Tuesday in light of the spread of the novel coronavirus in Florida, and Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook followed suit at 4:45 p.m. for the Town of Lake Placid.
The Florida Department of Health at floridahealthcovid19.gov reported 192 cases in Florida and five deaths as of noon Tuesday. At the 9 a.m. meeting, Highlands County Emergency Manager LaTosha “Tosh” Reiss said the county still has no cases of COVID-19 infection.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg, participating in the meeting via internet live video chat, clarified later in the meeting that Highlands has no “confirmed” cases of the disease.
Patrick Hickey, environmental health director and epidemiologist for the Florida Department of Health for Highlands and DeSoto Counties, said outside the meeting that the health department is gathering results from tests done by both the health department and private labs, for patients at private medical practices.
The declaration will help the county secure mutual aid from local, state and federal agencies, as well as let Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman start, modify, enforce or end a countywide curfew, if needed.
Cancellation
County Commission has also canceled or postponed all public meetings of county advisory boards, councils and committees until further notice.
Reiss said the Centers for Disease Control guidance is to postpone or cancel gatherings of 50 or more. On Monday, the White House recommended canceling meetings of 10 or more, working from home, especially if sick, and staying out of the public as much as possible.
This has to do with “flattening the curve,” she said, referring to graphs of the number of possible cases without self-isolation versus a lower number with isolation.
“We don’t want to overwhelm local resources and our local hospital, and that’s what everybody is trying to keep from happening,” Reiss said. “What we ultimately want is to make it through this and everybody say, ‘Oh, they were making it worse than it was.’ That’s what we’re wanting to come out of this, because then we’ve done our job.”
Isolation
A notice outside the meeting asked to leave at least four seats between each other. Commissioners had spread out on the dais to the extent that Commissioner Jim Brooks and County Attorney Joy Carmichael sat at the staff positions below on the main floor.
A Highlands County sheriff’s deputy kept tabs on the number of people who had entered, and overflow seating had been set up in the lobby in front of a monitor, with chairs spaced three to five feet apart.
Originally, the resolution stated that any member of the board could extend the emergency declaration. Carmichael said it would prevent the county being hampered if one or more of them got sick.
Commissioners voted instead to require a majority vote of the board for an extension, even if it meant doing so via conference call.
Situation
Tuesday’s declaration notes that the World Health Organization declared the disease an international health emergency on Jan. 30, that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared it a national health emergency on Jan. 31 and that it had spread throughout China and to 67 other countries by Feb. 29, including 62 cases in the U.S.
Florida officials followed with a declaration of public health emergency on March 2, activation of the Florida Emergency Operations Center on March 7 and an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis on March 9 declaring a state of emergency in Florida.
Activation
With the local declaration, the Highlands County Emergency Operations Center is on a Level 2 alert, but Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said this differs from a hurricane or other natural disaster: The Florida Department of Health is the lead agency and the primary source for updates.
The declaration removes many of the formalities for the county to spend public funds, enter into contracts or obligations to outside entities, hiring temporary employees or volunteers, renting equipment and also acquiring and distributing materials and supplies.