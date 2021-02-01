SEBRING — Highlands County has had a fair every year since 1937, and 2021 will be no exception.
The Highlands County Fair returns to Sebring from Feb. 12-20 for its 84th year, said Rachael Wolfe at the Highlands County Fair Association. The first Friday, Feb. 12, they will open at 5 p.m. at 781 Magnolia Ave. and stay open late, weather permitting.
It gives families a chance to recapture some of the fun that’s been missing over the last year, Wolfe said.
Last year’s new event, “Grizzly Experience,” a bear safety and conservation show with a real bear, will return again, Wolfe said. The Fair has had live animal conservation and education shows many times, including wolves, tigers and even sharks.
“We switch those up every couple of years,” Wolfe said.
They will also have a family-friendly magic show to engage all kids, whether young or senior. Wolfe expects to have ticket and concert information going out soon, along with an announcement about three new rides being brought in for the Midway.
The Miss, Teen Miss, Jr. Miss and Little Miss Highlands County 2021 Pageants will also take place. Registration forms were posted in December and organizers now have those forms in hand, ready to run the annual competitions.
Of course, the Fair will also have livestock shows throughout the week, one show per day depending on the animal:
- Poultry on Feb. 12
- Hogs on Feb 14
- Heifers on Feb 15
- Steers on Feb. 16
- Goats on Feb. 17
The livestock auction will take place Feb. 18, beginning with steers, then heifers, the grand prize citrus tree, goats then hogs. Wolfe said the Fair normally would have a live rabbit show, but rabbit judges are not doing in-person shows right now. Instead, it will be virtual.
“You do what you can do,” Wolfe said.
Anything people have gotten to eat at the Fair before should be there through the usual array of food vendors, Wolfe said, following precautions and required for any licensed food vendor.
“We’ll have the normal selection of fair deliciousness,” Wolfe said.
The Fair will have general health precautions, of course, Wolfe said. With the pandemic still very active, Fair officials are recommending that people arrive with masks and do their best to maintain six-foot social distance from each other.
There are no mandates, right now, Wolfe said; only recommendations. People will need to monitor themselves.
“If you’re not feeling good, don’t come. Wait ‘til a different day,” Wolfe said.
She recommends people bring hand sanitizer with them. The Fair will also have hand cleaning stations, as well as protocol to sanitize rides and surfaces.
“It’s a touchy subject with a lot of people,” Wolfe said. “We’re asking people to remain safe, so it’s up to the individual people.”
Gates open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and at 1 p.m. on weekends. It would open earlier in the day, except that it’s 100% volunteer-run, Wolfe said. They have day jobs and that’s when they’re free.
“It’s truly a volunteer operation, “ Wolfe said. “They all have day jobs.”
When the gates close each night, Wolfe said volunteer staff stick around well past closing to clean and reset for the next day.
Right now, she counts approximately 150 volunteers, but they always have room for more.
Wolfe, who runs day-to-day operations in the office, switches to logistics leading up to and during the annual event, and for other events and functions as needed
As before, general admission is $8, with children 10 and under getting in free. Saturday, Feb. 13, will be half-price ($4) for veterans, first responders and medical personnel. Sunday, Feb. 14 will be half-price for seniors, 60 and older.
Ride arm bands are $22 each.
More details will go up in the next two weeks at www.hcfair.net and the Fair Association’s social media pages, Wolfe said, including schedules, announcements and how to get advance tickets for concerts. People should be able to sign up for alerts through social media when the Fair Association posts information..
They will also have a hotline with information at 863-382-2255 — it’s not set up yet — and information also available via email at info@hcfair.net.