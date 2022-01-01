SEBRING — Highlands County Fire Rescue starts 2022 with a new chief over the combined fire and Emergency Medical Services department, with both paid and volunteer firefighters cross-trained with medics.
Ellison Laney Stearns III took over as HCFR chief and Public Safety director on Oct. 11, following former chief Marc Bashoor, who spent three years directing improvements to the new system. Stearns brings in 19 years of service with the Plantation Fire Department, serving as chief of that department from 2013 to his retirement in 2018, where he supervised 350 in all areas of fire and rescue service.
Stearns started in fire services in 1975 in Broward County with the Peters Road Volunteer Fire Department and served 22 years with the Lauderhill Fire Department as battalion chief before he joined the City of Plantation Fire Department in 1981. He became fire marshal in 2001 and an executive officer in 2010.
When he accepted the Highlands County post, Stearns complimented Bashoor and the commissioners for navigating the logistic and organizational difficulties of combining several volunteer fire departments, with separate local assessments, into one department with one countywide assessment, to then upgrade stations, apparatus, equipment and training.
“It’s been a Herculean effort to move something like that forward like you did,” Stearns said.
HCFR still has a lot left to do. Pending projects include new fire stations serving Lake Placid on U.S. 27 beside AdventHealh Lake Placid and serving Spring Lake Improvement District, Sebring Regional Airport and Lorida at a site on Haywood Taylor Boulevard.
Before he left, Bashoor suggested the county replace two fire trucks per year, since the average life-span for a fire vehicle is 12-15 years, with just six years as a front-line engine. As of September, the county had 34 engines and tankers, including four new ones received or ordered, with 18 too old to be on the road and another six too old for front-line service, based on National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards.
With no budget for that, yet, Bashoor has recommended putting $150,000 per year into a replacement fund, and structuring the budget to have three to four firefighters per shift on each truck.
Some of the remaining unfulfilled recommendations from the Fitch Study, which was used to outline improvements, include having a volunteer battalion program, an “inspectable properties” position and a mobile integrated health program, to reduce the number of overall medical calls.