SEBRING — After a relatively quiet first half of hurricane season, the tropics are boiling with activity on the downside of the peak of season. Florida has its collective eyes to the Caribbean Sea where its nemesis Hurricane Ian is strengthening. As of 5 p.m. Monday, Ian was a Category 2 hurricane.

At 500 miles wide as of the 2 p.m. update on Monday, Ian is expected to become even bigger and stronger. Eventually, Hurricane Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane, probably a Category 4.

Recommended for you