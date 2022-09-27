SEBRING — After a relatively quiet first half of hurricane season, the tropics are boiling with activity on the downside of the peak of season. Florida has its collective eyes to the Caribbean Sea where its nemesis Hurricane Ian is strengthening. As of 5 p.m. Monday, Ian was a Category 2 hurricane.
At 500 miles wide as of the 2 p.m. update on Monday, Ian is expected to become even bigger and stronger. Eventually, Hurricane Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane, probably a Category 4.
According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meteorologist Rick Davis said Ian was up to 100 mph sustained winds and moving north-northwest at 13 mph.
As Ian moves into the Gulf of Mexico, it is expected to slow down. While offshore of Fort Myers it will be a major hurricane. By Wednesday, Ian is forecast to be a Category 4 but should weaken to a Category 2 or 3 before making landfall on Thursday somewhere near Cedar Key, Davis said on Monday afternoon. Landfall location and the strength of the storm assume the conditions and course remains steady.
As of the 2 p.m. Monday NOAA advisory, Lake Placid was just outside the cone of uncertainty with Sebring and Avon Park still seated within it. However, meteorologists warned about letting our guards down.
“We’re saying not to focus on the center line of the cone, that’s representative of where the eye is forecast to go,” Davis said. “This is going to be a very large hurricane so that the impacts will be felt throughout the Florida peninsula.”
Today, the winds will increase a little bit with the most significant starting tonight and into Wednesday morning, Davis said the county could be looking at tropical storm gusts from 40-50 mph. with higher gusts.
Highlands County was put under a Tropical Storm Watch, meaning tropical storm force-winds are possible in the area within 48 hours. We should expect four to six inches of rain. With soils saturated, flooding is possible, Davis said.
Davis said hurricane rookies could take advice from locals who were here when Hurricane Irma ripped through the county. He said Ian would be similar to Irma because of the high winds, rains and tornadoes it could generate.
NOAA has many hurricane preparedness tips, among them are having a plan in place and share it with family or neighbors. Don’t wait for warnings to decide on a course of action. Bring loose items like patio furniture inside. For more tips, visit weather.gov/safety/hurricane-plan.
Non-perishable food supplies should be on hand for people and pets. Make sure there is enough water for each person to have one gallon of water per person per day and more for washing and flushing toilets. Have flashlights and fresh batteries and make sure battery packs are charged.
At 3 p.m. Monday, the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners sent a press release state the following offices will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28:
- Highlands County Fire Rescue administrative office
- Courthouse
- Clerk of Courts
- Tax Collector
- Property Appraiser
- Supervisor of Elections
- City of Sebring
- City of Avon Park
- Town of Lake Placid
The landfill will be closed Wednesday, and there won’t be garbage collection. If possible, the county will pick up as much of the garbage route from Wednesday on Thursday.
Weather permitting, Thursday collection will happen Friday, and Friday collection will be Saturday.
Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, although Mother Nature has been known to ignore the calendar.
South Florida State College is canceling all classes both in-person and online on all campuses from today through Thursday. A decision regarding Friday will be made on Thursday. Staff is to report today until noon. Further updates can be found on the college’s website.
The School Board of Highlands County announced school closures on Wednesday and Thursday. Re-opening the schools will be determined on Thursday.