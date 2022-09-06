Sebring — The Highlands County Jail has rolled out its MailGuard technology, a new digital communications system, which means inmate family and friends must now mail letters to a different address.
Instead of mailing letters to the jail’s Orange Street address, letters and other written correspondence to inmates must be mailed to:
Smart Communications/Highlands County Detention Facility
Once the inmate’s paper mail — including greeting cards, photos, and other correspondence — arrives at the Seminole facility, it will be scanned, digitized, and stored on a server. Once that occurs, inmates can view the mail on a jail e-tablet. Each qualified inmate at the jail will receive a secure username and password to access the digital communications, jail officials said.
The inmate’s name and booking/ID number must be clearly printed on the outside of the envelope or postcard to ensure the mail is posted to the current account, jail officials said.
To determine whether the letter has been delivered over the system, the inmate’s family and friends can subscribe to MailGuard Tracker. The free account lets the sender see whether the letter has been rejected or has been delivered digitally. Families and friends can also download copies of mail that has been reviewed and delivered.
According to Sheriff Paul Blackman, the system will also give inmates access to more training in general education, job skills, substance abuse resistance education, anger management and other programs. Inmates can read books for free on the Kindle-like device, or pay for recent best-sellers. They also can partake in various court-ordered educational courses, take psychology classes and learn the basics of drug addiction.
The system, developed and installed by Smart Communications, has been installed at Montgomery County Jail in Ohio and more than 100 other correctional facilities in 20 states, the company said.
Maj. Tim Lethbridge, head of the Highlands County Detention Bureau, said the paperless system could reduce the threat of fire as well as prevent outsiders from soaking paper letters in liquid amphetamine, LSD, or other drugs.
The system isn’t costing taxpayers, Lethbridge told the Highlands News-Sun in April. That’s because Smart Communications shares the revenue with the jail.
They pay us a commission based on sales of books, games, and other data the inmates purchase from the provider,” Lethbridge said. “And that money goes into the inmate welfare fund that can only be spent on items the inmates don’t get from us.”
Corrections deputies will continue to scan and evaluate inmate mail before it is sent to recipients.
Legal mail, court documents, bank statements, and other sensitive documents can still be mailed to the jail at 338 Orange St., Sebring, FL, 33870.