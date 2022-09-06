New address for inmate mail -- digital system installed

A Smart Communications marketing photo shows the kind of digital tablets inmates will use at the Highlands County Jail.

 SMART COMMUNICATIONS PHOTO

Sebring — The Highlands County Jail has rolled out its MailGuard technology, a new digital communications system, which means inmate family and friends must now mail letters to a different address.

Instead of mailing letters to the jail’s Orange Street address, letters and other written correspondence to inmates must be mailed to:

