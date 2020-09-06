Highlands County saw an increase of 15 positive COVID-19 cases with the release of Saturday’s numbers by the Florida Department of Health. That brings the total number of cases in Highlands County to 1,888, which includes nine non-county residents.
The death toll remained at 69, while there are 18 current hospitalizations.
Among nearby counties, DeSoto County saw an increase of 19 cases and is now at 1,522, while Glades County remained at 460 cases. Hardee County saw a bit of an increase and is now at 1,150 cases, while Okeechobee County saw a slight jump in the numbers and has now seen 1,279 cases.
On the state front, there were 3,656 new cases confirmed with a positivity rate for new cases of 5.99%. The median age of cases was just 36, making it the fourth time in the past five days the median age for new cases was below 40. There have now been 643,867 cases in the state, with Florida residents accounting for 636,653 of those cases. The number of non-resident cases is 7,214.
There were 61 new deaths among Florida residents, bringing the total to 11,811, and an additional 153 deaths among non-residents.
Florida has seen the third-highest number of cases among states, with just California and Texas having had more positive tests. The state ranks No. 2 in cases per million residents, with only Louisiana ranking worse.
Florida is No. 5 among states in total deaths and No. 16 in deaths per million residents.
The state ranks No. 4 in total tests given, but is down the list in tests per million population, checking in at No. 27, with 221,802 tests for each 1 million residents.
Nationally, there have been 6,217,082 cases and 188,034 deaths.
Globally, the United States remains the county that has seen the most number of cases, with India moving past Brazil for the second-highest number of cases due to its recent outbreak. The United States has also seen the highest number of deaths from COVID-19.
In countries with at least 50,000 positive cases, the United States is No. 7 in cases per million population and also No. 8 in deaths per million population.
On the testing front, the United States has tested more people than any other county except for China and has tested 260,100 people per million residents.