SEBRING — The Highlands County Chargers Junior football team suffered its first loss of the season to Clewiston Cougars Junior, 28-19, to make both teams 5-1 on the season, tied for first place in the District 6 in the Mid Florida Football and Cheer Conference (MFFCC) with Clewiston now holding the tie-breaker.
Clewiston took the opening drive and drove the ball to the Highlands County 20 before the Chargers defense stiffened to force a turnover on downs but scored on their next possession on a 35-yard run to take a 7-0 first quarter lead over the Chargers.
Highlands County tied the scored late in the second quarter after a 20-yard pass from Jermane Simmons Jr. to Ja’Quavion White took the ball to the Clewiston 1 yard line. The Chargers scored on the next play on a run by Simmons to tie the game at 7 going into the half.
The second half started with the two teams trading lost fumbles before Highlands County’s Demarcus Brown broke loose around the left side and cut back to the middle for 42 yards to give the Chargers their first lead of the game at 13-7.
Clewiston answered on their next possession to put the Cougars back on top before heading into the fourth quarter 14-13.
The Cougars increased their lead to eight with a 3-yard touchdown run with 6:30 left in the game with the score being 21-13.
The Chargers cut that lead back to two with 3:53 left in the game as Brown scored his second touchdown of the game on a 33-yard run, again around the left side and cutting back to the middle to make the score 21-19.
The Cougars sealed the game with less than a minute left in the game on a 12-yard touchdown run to make the final score 28-19.
In the Flag football game, Clewiston took sole possession of first place in District 6 with a 12-6 win over Highlands County, with the Cougars remaining undefeated at 5-0 and the Chargers losing their first game of the season at 5-1.
The Mitey Mites retain second place to improve to 5-1 after beating Clewiston 14-0.
The Highlands County Seniors lost 22-0 to Clewiston to fall to 3-3 in a game that was stopped right before the half after a bench-clearing brawl.
The Chargers travel to Fort Pierce this Saturday to play the Fort Pierce Seminoles.