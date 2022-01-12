In the early 1970’s, two overworked Horticulture Extension agents from Washington state came up with a bright idea. They would train volunteers in the art and science of horticulture to help them answer the flood of questions coming into them from their local communities.
At first the program was not given much validity but with the persistence of the agents and a trial run in 1972, the program was officially launched in 1973 and the new trainees became known as Master Gardeners. The two agents must have hit onto something because the program swiftly grew and now is found in every state and four Canadian provinces.
Florida started its Master Gardener program in 1979 and Master Gardeners are presently found in 58 of Florida’s 67 counties. Highlands County has been training and involving Master Gardeners in the community since 1984.
During the last 30-something years, Horticulture agents in Highlands County have been training and coordinating a Master Gardener Volunteer force. The highlight of their year is the “Let it Grow” Garden Festival and Plant Sale they put on the third Saturday in November. The money they raise affords them to offer scholarships to local students as well as fund other community projects. The Master Gardeners operate a help desk at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center on George Boulevard in Sebring from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. They assist Highlands County residents with plant and landscaping questions. They also offer the service of local soil pH testing, something critical to plant health and growth.
Weekly, volunteers grow and maintain plants behind the Agricultural Center that they sell at the festival and various programs throughout the year. They organize monthly educational classes and facilitate the Central Butterfly and Pollinator Club, which meets on the fourth Tuesday at 2 p.m. every month. Master Gardener Volunteers are often found at local festivals, operating a mobile help desk, where they promote Extension and answer questions. Master Gardeners also help support community and school gardens throughout the county by supplying plants, seeds and fertilizers, and information to teachers.
The next Master Gardener class starts on Saturday, Jan. 22, and then takes place once a week on Wednesdays until March 23. The classes are all day, running from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Subjects like vegetable gardening, citrus growing, Florida-Friendly landscaping, turf care, landscape design and maintenance, and plant identification are taught in three-hour segments by University of Florida Extension instructors and experts in each discipline. The class will visit Mounts Botanical Garden in Palm Beach County and participate in other local field trips.
If you are interested in knowing more about the program or possibly becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer, please call the UF/IFAS Extension office in Highlands County at 863-402-6540 or email davidaustin@ufl.edu. If you would like to receive the Master Gardener Volunteer’s newsletter or become part of our butterfly and pollinator club, please email me also. Find and “Follow” me on Facebook under Hometown Gardener.