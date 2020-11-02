SEBRING — Polk County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested Charles Fanz, 19, and Justin Cusson, 22 of Sebring on Thursday morning. Fanz’s address from February court records was on Buck Board Trail in Lake Wales. Both men are being charged with grand theft auto.
According to the arrest report, a Highlands County man reported his Ford Econoline van stolen on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, about 4:16 a.m., the Polk County deputies found the van at Combee Road S. near Wanesvill Avenue.
Polk County deputies decided the best way to stop the alleged thieves was with stop sticks on South Highway 98 and Winter Lake Road. The van was stopped and the men taken out of the vehicle.
Fanz was the driver with Cusson along for the ride as a passenger. After the pair were made aware of their rights, Fanz said he was picked up at his grandma’s home by Cusson and did not know the vehicle was stolen. Cusson, said he got the vehicle from someone in Avon Park after being in a fight. He did not say if he won the van or if it was a consolation prize for losing.
Fanz has never had a driver’s license according to PCSO.
In the Polk County Clerk of Courts records, Fanz was arrested June 12 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and bailed out. The case was no billed on June 21.
Cusson likely enjoyed his Oct. 28 birthday before landing in the “Polk County Pokey” as PCSO calls its jail. Cusson has two open cases in the Highlands County Courts, according to the Clerk of Courts. On Feb.1 Cusson was charged with grand theft of a vehicle, ironically, it was stolen from Polk County. He bonded out. Cusson was arrested on Feb. 11 for grand theft auto in Highlands County for grand theft of a vehicle. He allegedly stole a Ford F-150 that was reported stolen on Jan. 28. He bonded out.