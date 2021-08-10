SEBRING — For many of us, parks are at the center of so many experiences and memories, and they are often our first experiences in nature. Local parks are places to gather with friends and family, spaces to celebrate life’s special moments, and spots of respite and exploration.
When it comes to caring for our local parks, it takes a staff of dedicated men and women who both enjoy working outside and have the temperament to deal with various challenges on the job, including extreme heat.
At some time or other, we have all had to mow our lawn or take care of our yard. Some people do more to their yard, like edging, weeding, landscaping and repairs to decking and the like.
It is challenging to do this work in the summer months, as heat can be a deterrent for many, and some may choose to put the work off until another day. Not so for staff in the Parks division of the Parks & Facilities department of the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners.
Parks maintenance is the responsibility of 14 employees – four teams of two, a supervisor, an assistant supervisor, and four people dedicated to maintenance repair of boat ramps, docks and rails, and conducting park inspections.
They are, in turn, responsible for the outdoor grounds’ maintenance of 73 locations – 49 boat ramps and park locations, and 24 facilities/buildings – including fire and EMS stations, the health department, and our local libraries, to name a few.
Staff work a four-day work week, with some working Monday through Thursday and others working Tuesday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Last month, during Parks and Recreation Month, we visited with crews at Lake Istokpoga Park in Sebring and H.L. Bishop Park in Lake Placid. Each crew follows a schedule and is responsible for certain zones or routes.
One of the challenges in the summer months, along with the heat and staying hydrated, is the rain.
“When it rains often, we can mow a park and two days later the grass will have grown a few inches,” Bill Walker said. Walker and Joe Cooper are a team and the grounds maintenance at Lake Istokpoga Park is their responsibility.
Something that is seen often at county parks is vehicles parked on the grass rather than in the designated parking area. This can prevent staff from performing their work, like mowing, edging, etc., which means sometimes the work cannot be completed that day.
“By being able to access all areas that need maintenance, it keeps the parks looking better,” Walker said.
Another challenge staff deal with are cleaning and fixing the bathroom facilities at the parks. It is not uncommon to find broken faucets, soap poured onto the floor, and even broken stall doors. All these problems are addressed by crew members who maintain the parks.
“People may not realize how much we do,” Cooper said. “We handle tree trimming, restrooms, garbage collection, and more.”
Julian de Oca, who along with crew leader Jose Nava, helps maintain H.L. Bishop Park.
“We edge, trim hedges, weed, mow, spray for pests and weeds in the parks, pick up trash left on the ground, like bottles in the sand, and pick up loose branches and other debris,” de Oca said.
“It is pretty typical in the summertime to see of a lot of small branches down after a rain storm,” Nava said. “Irrigation work is something staff takes care of that the public may not realize is also part of their job duties.”
H.L. Bishop Park tends to stay busy year-round with picnicking and people fishing, and Lake Istokpoga Park is busy for many of the same reasons.
“We do our best to keep our parks looking their best for the community,” de Oca said.
Nava, who has been with the county for five years and a crew leader for two years, said, “It means a lot to show this good work to the public and have them enjoy the parks.”
It is not uncommon for crews to meet and get to know the locals who use the parks frequently. It helps build that sense of community staff want to promote in their jobs. “It is nice when we see people at the park and they compliment us and our work,” de Oca said. “It feels good to hear that and to know they see what we do for the community.”
The community can also rely on parks maintenance crews in the event of a storm or other disaster. Their role is to check all public roads for debris and clear the road way. Once that is complete, they work at public shelters and at distribution sites where they hand out water and other items to the public.
The feeling of community extends to the workplace for crews, who consider their fellow staff members to be like family.
“Each crew works well together,” Cooper said. “We are a brotherhood and we look out for each other.”
Walker, de Oca, and Nava echo that sentiment. “We don’t hesitate to help each other and other crews,” Nava said.
Local parks provide important benefits to our community, like being a space for residents to enjoy a favorite hobby or physical activity. The County has many dedicated professionals who work tirelessly behind the scenes to promote these benefits.