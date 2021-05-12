Words cannot express the loss and deep sorrow felt in our county. Sadly, once again, Highlands County has to pull together in the face of a tragedy.
Hours after learning of the tragic deaths of Cope Brewer and Austin Edwards on Saturday, the Sebring Senior FFA Chapter announced it would reschedule its annual banquet. What would have been a night of recognition turned into a time of remembrance.
Prayers were shared for the two young men and Lindsay Sapp, who was also involved in the early Saturday morning crash, during a vigil Sunday at DeVane Park. Monday evening, school students gathered at the Genesis Center for a second prayer vigil after learning of the passing that morning of Lindsay.
GoFund Me accounts were set up to help pay for medical and funeral expenses. A memorial fund has been set up for at least one of the three victims. Meals have been prepared by friends and taken to the homes of the families, as is custom in the South.
Additionally, a food truck rally is planned for 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 at Morty & Edna’s in the Journal Plaza. Proceeds will go to the families of the three victims.
These are examples of how the community comes together quickly and more will come along as time goes on.
Out of respect for the families, the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce canceled its monthly networking luncheon. The team that was going to cook the meal changed their plans and instead will still cook the food but will deliver it to the families who suffered this loss.
All of this is taking place while the families prepare to make the final plans for the children. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday for Cope with visitation from 1:30-3 p.m. Visitation for Austin will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday and the funeral at 11 a.m. Sunday. No arrangements have been announced for Lindsay, who is an organ donor.
As Jennifer Betham Simmons said, Saturday morning’s crash was “a tragedy that no one on this side of Heaven will ever understand. It is a tragedy that no words can describe.”
The families’ lives have been altered in a way that no one can describe or imagine. No words could ever be spoken or written to ease the heartache and pain these families and friends are feeling.
It’s important to remember that people go through the stages of grief differently and on their own time frame. Grief is not something that can be rushed. Some will grieve in silence, thinking it is not appropriate to show the hurt. Others may lash out against loved ones. It is advisable to find someone to talk to, someone to vent to and seek support from. This plea is not just for the students who lost friends and classmates, but also for the adults. Reach out. Talk to your pastor, talk to your neighbors, talk to your family and friends. Whoever you find strength and comfort with, seek them out.
As JJ McCoy said, “Life is a blessing that can disappear in a moment!“ Highlands County knows that all too well, but together, with God’s help, we can see these families and young people through this journey.