Saturday’s COVID-19 numbers released by the Florida Department of Health were much better than Friday’s numbers for Highlands County. There were 49 additional cases of the coronavirus reported, but the death toll remained at 160 one day after seeing 11 reported deaths.
A total of 489 tests were processed on Friday, which resulted in a positivity rate for new cases of 9.61%, which is the lowest the county has seen since Nov. 27.
The new cases pushed Highlands County to 3,994 total cases, with non-residents making up 28 of those cases. Of Highlands County’s total cases, 516 have come in the last 14 days.
A total of 389 have been hospitalized, making Highlands County twice the state average in both hospitalization percentage and death percentage. There were 63 patients in the hospital Saturday with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is up two from Friday.
According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, as of Saturday afternoon there were 30 total hospital beds available in Highlands County, with eight of those being ICU beds.
Statewide there was an increase of 10,431 cases, bringing the total to 1,049,638, of which 1,032,552 are Florida residents. The positivity rate for new cases was 7.32%, which is the lowest seen in Florida since Nov. 27.
There were an additional 50 resident deaths, bringing the total to 18,994 and one additional non-resident death, making it 243 non-resident deaths.
Miami-Dade County had the biggest increase with 2,238 new cases, while Broward County had an increase of 1,100 new cases. Miami-Dade has seen the third-highest number of COVID cases of any county in the country, with only Los Angeles County and Cook County (Chicago) having had more cases.
Polk County had a big jump of 278 cases, while DeSoto County saw 19 new cases and Okeechobee County had an increase of 15. Hardee County saw eight new cases and Glades County saw an increase of six cases.
The country continues to be hit hard, with the COVID Tracking Project’s Friday evening report showing a record 224,831 new cases in the U.S. The 101,276 currently hospitalized is also a record, with cases and hospitalizations breaking the records set the previous day.
There were 1,813,3113 tests processed on the day, which resulted in a positivity rate of 12.4% for the country. There were an additional 2,563 deaths reported.
Hospitalizations are higher than they were two weeks ago in 34 states, while nine states have had roughly the same number of hospitalizations and seven states are seeing fewer cases.
California continued to set new records for cases, with the California Department of Public Health reporting 25,068 new cases on Saturday and an additional 209 deaths. The state has 10,273 current COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Pennsylvania set another case record, reporting 12,884 additional cases on Saturday, Illinois announced 9,887 cases and New York saw an increase of 10,761.
According to Johns Hopkins, the U.S. has seen 14.46 million cases and has had 280,090 deaths.
Globally, the counts increased to 66.27 million cases and 1,524,994 deaths.