There was little change in the number of new COVID-19 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The seven-day average for new cases in Florida is 10,862, which is a decrease of 315 cases per day, while the country’s seven-day average climbed to 126,128, an increase of 105 new cases per day.
Highlands County did see four more COVID-19 deaths during the week, which raises the total to 703. The county’s 662 deaths per 100,000 population remained sixth worst in the state.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was reporting Florida with 4,416 hospitalized with COVID on Saturday, which is an increase of 104 from last week. ICU cases climbed 42 from last week to 455.
Wastewater samples collected by Biobot Analytics, which performs the CDC’s National Wastewater Surveillance System, showed yearly high levels of virus in Pinellas, Palm Beach and Seminole counties, while Orange County was close to its high.
CDC is reporting the BA.5 omicrom variant as the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States.
Yale Medicine says the BA.5 variant may be more transmissible than the original omicron variant, but also “early data from South Africa has not shown a sharp rise in deaths from the subvariant.”
The seven-day average for deaths in the United States is 355.
Vaccinations across the U.S. were up from a week ago, with Bloomberg reporting an average of 96,733 shots given per day last week. A total of 599 million doses have been given so far in the U.S..
Globally, vaccinations were also a bit higher, with Bloomberg reporting a seven-day average of 12.3 million shots given per day. More than 12.3 billion people have received vaccinations worldwide in the biggest vaccination campaign in history. The 12.3 billion doses represents 1.56 shots given per person worldwide.
The CDC is showing the U.S. with a total of 89.97 million cases and 1.021 million deaths.
Johns Hopkins University is reporting a global total of 569.1 million cases and 6.38 million deaths.