There was little change in the number of new COVID-19 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The seven-day average for new cases in Florida is 10,862, which is a decrease of 315 cases per day, while the country’s seven-day average climbed to 126,128, an increase of 105 new cases per day.

Highlands County did see four more COVID-19 deaths during the week, which raises the total to 703. The county’s 662 deaths per 100,000 population remained sixth worst in the state.

