The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to drop in Florida, as the Florida Department of Health reported 18,819 new cases for the seven-day period of Jan. 27-Feb. 2. That’s the fourth straight week of declining numbers and less than half the number of new cases that were being reported in November.

The state’s positivity rate dropped to 12.3%, which is the lowest number seen since November, while the state is averaging 84.3 cases per 100,000 population.

