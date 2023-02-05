The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to drop in Florida, as the Florida Department of Health reported 18,819 new cases for the seven-day period of Jan. 27-Feb. 2. That’s the fourth straight week of declining numbers and less than half the number of new cases that were being reported in November.
The state’s positivity rate dropped to 12.3%, which is the lowest number seen since November, while the state is averaging 84.3 cases per 100,000 population.
The majority of new cases for the week came from the larger counties, with Miami-Dade County having 3,560 new cases and a 12.1% positivity rate. The county did average 123.1 cases per 100,000 population. Broward, Hillsborough and Palm Beach counties each saw more than 1,000 new cases for the week.
The New York Times is showing Florida with 2,336 hospitalizations and 289 ICU cases over the past week. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida has had a total of 527,437 COVID-19 hospital admissions.
Vaccinations were down to 10,292, which is the lowest number given in the past 10 weeks. Of those, 3,584 were people receiving a first dose. A total of 16.12 million doses have been given in the state.
Florida has seen a total of 7.44 million cases and had 85,710, according to the FDOH.
Highlands County saw 69 new cases for the week, bringing the overall total to 30,347. The county’s positivity rate of 13.3% was slightly higher than the state average, while the county’s 64.4 cases per 100,000 was lower than the state average.
Highlands County did reach a grim milestone, with the New York Times reporting four more COVID deaths, raising the over total to 800. There have been 19 deaths recorded in the last three weeks.
There were six vaccinations given during the week, bringing the number of people vaccinated in the county to 65,530, which is 61% of the population.
The CDC reported 280,911 new cases in the U.S. during the past week, raising the total to 102.4 million cases. There were 3,452 deaths recorded, which brings the total to 1.11 million deaths.
CDC is showing 23,797 currently hospitalized with COVID in the country and a total of 5.9 million hospitalizations have been recorded total.
On the global front, there have been a total of 671.5 million cases and 6.84 million deaths, with 7.8 million cases and 133,183 deaths occurring in the last 28 days, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
There have been 13.2 vaccines given worldwide, with 138.7 million given over the past four weeks.