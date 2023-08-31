Hurricane Idalia cut a wide swath of destruction as she made landfall about 7:45 Wednesday morning near Keaton Beach in the Big Bend area of North Florida as a strong Category 3 storm. Residents in Highlands County woke up to relative calm and little to no damage.
Driving through the different municipalities in the county revealed it was business as usual. Most businesses were open and people were working and running errands. The county’s schools and government offices, however, were closed.
The high winds and, at times, rains from Idalia’s feeder bands caused some dicey conditions. Although some residents were enjoying the change in weather.
James Collier of Sebring, who was sitting at the Sebring City Pier Beach Wednesday morning, said the windy overcast weather beats the typical hot weather. As a line of showers could be seen moving in from Lake Jackson, he noted there were some rain showers Tuesday night.
Flooding was not a problem, even roads that are prone to it were fairly dry and unimpressive Wednesday morning. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meteorologist Ali Davis was able to give preliminary radar estimates on rain. The official totals will come out after Hurricane Idalia is no longer a threat. Understandably, the folks at NOAA were busy Wednesday afternoon. There will be a post-storm report with all the official information later.
Davis said there was an “interesting variety” of rain totals throughout the county. In the eastern portion and Lake Placid, there was only about a half to an inch and a half of rain; in Sebring, there was 2-3 inches and in Avon Park there was about 4.5 inches. Compared to Polk County at 4-5 inches and Hardee County more than 6 inches, Highlands stayed dry.
Davis could not confirm the wind speeds as yet. but information was available from the Highlands County Public Information Officer.
As of 7 a.m., Hurricane Idalia was a Category 4 story with maximum winds at 130 mph, moving north-northeast at 18 mph and preparing to hit the Big Bend area of Florida, between the peninsula and the panhandle.
Idalia was 198 miles northwest of Sebring, but was still able to spawn five tornado warnings over Avon Park Lakes, starting at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Highlands County Public Information reported no tornado touchdowns nor any damage from tornadoes or wind gusts.
The county throughout the storm has received wind gusts of 25-45 mph, with one rain band producing 61 mph gusts overnight in Lake Placid, county officials said.
For Wednesday the county had an elevated risk for tornados, potential for 20-50 mph winds and 2-4 inches of rain.
The City of Sebring and the School Board District reported they had no impact from the storm. Avon Park had no impacts to report either. In Lake Placid, things were calm as well.
Winds overnight reached 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service; the wind took down a few small branches here and there, but caused no other damage.
Duke Energy’s Audrey Stasko said there were still about 200 homes in the county without power due to the storm on Wednesday.
Lake Placid Town Administrator Kevin McCarthy reported no problems and Lake Placid Police Chief Mark Schneider said Tuesday was an “uneventful” night.
There was no power outage, so McCarthy didn’t have to use the generators he’d topped off with fuel a day or so before the storm’s arrival. They were positioned at the town’s water plants, lift stations, and at the Lake Placid Police station on North Oak Avenue.
Indeed, at Lake June, a local boat sales company ran a shakedown cruise of a 27-foot powerboat before shipping it to a customer in Michigan.
Kyle Pettis said he was glad Idalia didn’t come closer to shore rather than passing more than 100 miles offshore in the Gulf of Mexico overnight.
“It was pretty nice, didn’t have a power outage or anything like that,” he said. “It was beautiful.”
Vic Nobles was in Lake June Park exercising his American bulldog terriers, which he raises but does not sell. He said he was glad the storm bypassed the town.
“I didn’t feel a thing,” he said. “I actually spent time outside with the dogs and it didn’t even rain until about 5 a.m.”
Members of the Florida National Guard, Bravo Battery, 3rd, 116th, were deployed from the Avon Park Armory to the Palm Coast to provide support for hurricane impacted areas.
Florida Airport Management Operations Director Charlie Brown said all was well at the Avon Park Airport.
Davis said the worst of the feeder bands would take place Wednesday evening and today the weather should be normal. There is still a chance for storms in the afternoon.
Have we seen the last of Idalia? Probably, Davis said. There were a few “outliers” or models that take Idalia off the coast and making a U-turn back to Florida. Although it has happened before (Ivan, 2004), most of the models show it staying out to sea. In the cases where a storm does make a wild loop, they are usually much weaker than the original storm.
Idalia was the first hurricane to hit the United States this season. With the preliminary damage reports, she may go the way of some other infamous retired “I” storms. As Jeff Martin with the Associated Press reported, 13 Atlantic Basin storms that started with the letter “I” have been retired since 1955. They include: Isabel, Isidore, Ida, Ike, Irene, Igor, Inez, Ivan, Ingrid , Iota, Iris, and of course, we won’t soon forget Ian or Irma.
The World Meteorological Organization retires names after a particularly deadly or costly storm. After the “I” names, Martin shows names with “F” comes in a close second with 10 names retired.
In a late afternoon press conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis cautioned people in effected areas not to go out if they didn’t need to. He also confirmed there were no storm-related fatalities.