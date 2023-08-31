Hurricane Idalia cut a wide swath of destruction as she made landfall about 7:45 Wednesday morning near Keaton Beach in the Big Bend area of North Florida as a strong Category 3 storm. Residents in Highlands County woke up to relative calm and little to no damage.

Driving through the different municipalities in the county revealed it was business as usual. Most businesses were open and people were working and running errands. The county’s schools and government offices, however, were closed.

Recommended for you