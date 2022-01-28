SEBRING — Grab your jackets and hot cocoa, Highlands County is in for a cold weekend. A nor’easter is hitting New England hard and is forcing cold air to slide all the way to south Florida.
Highlands County Emergency Management has opened the cold weather shelter from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring.
The high temps for this weekend aren’t forecast to get past the mid-50s. According to Meteorologist Daniel Noah, with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it hasn’t been this cold since 2018 in our area. Noah said the county’s coldest weather will be between 25-30 from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday. The exception is Venus where he stated the temps will be in the low 20s for the same time. Noah said the difference is the topography being mostly flat and the sandy soil.
Before you ask, there is no chance of snow. However, we will have frost and probably a hard freeze, which in an agricultural county, is not ideal. Noah said a hard freeze takes place when temperatures fall below 27 degrees for two or more hours.
“If you have flowering plants and you want to keep them, you’d better cover them,” he said. “Cover them and put a utility light underneath the blanket to keep it warmer. Don’t use the LED type because they have no heat.”
Residential Horticulture Agent at UF/IFAS in Highlands County David Austin shared some tips for readers to keep their plants safe from the cold.
“The biggest thing is to water everything well on Friday,” Austin said. “Cover the plants down to the ground. Throughout the day, the sun will warm the soil. Wet soil holds more heat than dry. The cover will reflect the heat back down to the ground.”
Austin said plants can be covered with frost cloth for protection. He said it was good but expensive. If it is dried before it is folded and put away, it should last years. The frost cloths are available at hardware stores and nurseries. Old blankets and sheets can be used or get creative with a cardboard box and planters for small plants. Plastic can be used but be sure to remove it when the sun comes out and temps climb or the plant could be burnt.
Four-legged friends need protection from the cold as well. The American Veterinary Medical Association is urging pet owners to being their pets inside during the cold.
“Cats and dogs should be kept inside during cold weather. It’s a common belief that dogs and cats are more resistant than people to cold weather because of their fur, but it’s untrue,” the site stated. “Like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia and should be kept inside.”
Pipes should be taken into consideration as an ounce of prevention is much less than the cost of water damage. AdvantaClean passed on some of their top tips.
- Insulate exposed water lines with insulated sleeves from the hardware store.
- Seal leaks or cracks around pipes in the bathrooms and kitchen to avoid cold air coming through.
- Leave the kitchen and bathroom cabnites open to let warmer air circulate.
- Keep the thermostat at the same temperature day and night to help prevent pipes freezing.
- Remove hoses from outside faucets because frozen water can expand and cause the pip to crack inside the wall of your home.
The commute to work on Monday will still be chilly, so you might still want a jacket. Tuesday will have significant warming with mid-70 temperatures and temps in the 80s will be seen by Thursday.