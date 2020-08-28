AVON PARK — Before Hurricane Laura even made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane, Mike Souther knew he would be headed there with relief supplies for those affected by the massive storm. Laura, with her 150 mph winds and massive storm surge, has caused devastation and thousands are without power. Souther, owner of Souther Signs, has helped bring relief in several natural disasters.
Highlands County citizens, civic groups and church groups collected and transported much-needed supplies after Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas last summer. Based on history, more will be heading to Louisiana and Texas to render aid.
Souther wants to head out next Thursday and will decide where the most need is. He figured he would be heading to Lake Charles/ Cameron area of Louisiana.
“Sometimes it’s easier to be on the outskirts of an area and let people who know the area distribute the supplies’” Souther said.
Souther said he has been driving in areas that turned out to be fairly dangerous routes because of the storm damage. Souther would like all donations to be packed up and ready to go by Wednesday. He will be meeting J. Robert Hyman, driving down from Rockhill, South Carolina, and travel by caravan west. Souther met Hyman through the Jaycee’s organization.
Relief efforts may look different for those donating this year. Those who want to give but do not want to shop in person at busy stores can shop at companies such as Amazon and have items delivered to Souther’s business. Those who don’t want to shop can also donate cash for gas or checks can be made out to the Avon Park/Sebring Jaycees in order to track the money.
Some of the items Souther is seeking are:
• Non-perishable foods such as peanut butter and jelly, canned tuna/chicken, jerky, and vegetables
• Batteries, flashlights, first aid kits
• Cleaning supplies, including bleach
• Personal needs-adult diapers, feminine hygiene products, toiletries
• Baby needs- diapers, wipes, formula and foods
Some items should not donated because they can actually become a secondary disaster. Clothing and toys should not be donated. They end up in piles and gather mold and end up in a landfill. Souther said they are meeting the people’s immediate needs. Water, although needed, is heavy and takes up valuable space.
“The government is pretty good about getting water and ice in (to an area) fast,” Souther said. “By the time we get there, they should have water. The water will take a lot of room up in the van.”
Souther said he could run his business through the internet remotely. He also said he would return to the area when and if needed.
“I don’t know why I do it,” Souther said. “I guess my mom just taught me to care for other people. I think back to when Highlands County needed help and other people helped us.”
Souther’s email is Mike.souther@me.com.