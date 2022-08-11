Courtrooms get an IT overhaul

Jay Golightly, an IT tech with Clark, an audio/visual technology company, stands amidst the boxes and wires as he installs new screens and speakers in Courtroom 2B Monday.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — The courtrooms in the Highlands County Courthouse are getting an audio/visual upgrade this week.

Courtroom 2B, where Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada and other judges manage the county’s felony docket, is getting new cameras, 75-inch television screens, and audio equipment to boot. The equipment comes with new network wiring, including ethernet cable and other internet-protocol connections.

