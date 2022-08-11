SEBRING — The courtrooms in the Highlands County Courthouse are getting an audio/visual upgrade this week.
Courtroom 2B, where Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada and other judges manage the county’s felony docket, is getting new cameras, 75-inch television screens, and audio equipment to boot. The equipment comes with new network wiring, including ethernet cable and other internet-protocol connections.
The courtroom technology is being installed by Clark Inc., which this week began its installation in the second-floor courtroom.
The large screens and digital speakers are vital to handling remote appearances by witnesses, inmates and lawyers during hearings, trials and sentencing. Since the age of COVID-19 began in 2019, courtrooms in the 10th Circuit and elsewhere have become reliant on virtual proceedings. Witnesses, including psychiatrists, law enforcement, and medical examiners have testified remotely during live trials.
The screens also come in handy when showing evidentiary photos, such as crime scenes, as was the case in Florida vs. Geri Harvell. Jurors viewed photographs of the living room where a man was slain. The jury found Harvell not guilty in the shooting of his stepson.
Upgrading the audio equipment means members of the jury will better hear 911 tapes, and listen to recorded pretrial testimony and other recordings.
A Clark spokesman said the company has completed audio/visual upgrades in other Florida circuits, including the 7th Circuit, which encompasses Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns, and Volusia counties.
The 14th Circuit, which uses similar equipment, has saved a lot of money with the technology. Video conferencing can be used for first appearances, in-custody arraignments, child witness testimony, and other court hearings.
Though Highlands County has resumed bringing inmates across the street from the jail for courtroom appearances, inmates and lawyers in other circuits can appear remotely in Highlands. It allows for easier scheduling of court events because lawyers won’t have to drive long distances to Sebring for appearances.