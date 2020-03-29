SEBRING — Highlands County’s total COVID-19 cases jumped up Saturday morning to 10.
Fortunately, there were no new deaths from the disease.
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard stated at 11 a.m. Saturday that Highlands County had 10 total cases. Outside of the one death, those carrying and/or fighting the virus were six women and three men.
Ages for the 10 range from 28 to 78, with three in the 25-34 age group; one each in the 35-44, 55-64 and 65-74 age groups, and four in the 75-84 age group.
On Friday night, when the total number went up to six, the Dashboard reported four women and one man, with the one death from Thursday night.
Two of the remaining patients are hospitalized, but the Dashboard does not tell the ages of those two patients.
All 10 of the local patients are local residents, according to the Dashboard. The FDOH website does show one case was from the Lake Placid area and one from the Venus area, but does not show a location for the other county cases.
Neither the website nor Dashboard specify which of the 10 were travel related cases and which were not, although previous updates showed an even split in those situations for Highlands County.
The Dashboard also does not state whether or not the death was a travel-related case.
Numbers for the whole state also went up. Florida’s total cases are now 3,763 — 155 of them are non-Florida residents — with 526 hospitalized and 54 deaths, eight more than Friday night.
Thus far, the state has recorded and/or reported that 40,250 have been tested in Florida, with 3,608 testing positive for the virus — an increase of 843 from Friday night — and 35,366 testing negative — a percentage of 9% positive.
Of those who tested positive, 730 were done by the Health Department and the other 2,878 were done by private labs.
The Health Department also adjusted the number of new cases in the state for each day this week. Friday now shows 281 new cases while Thursday shows 508 new cases and Wednesday shows 291.
The tally of new cases by day shows another peak on March 16 of 194 new cases, which dropped down to a low of 89 new cases last Sunday, March 22, before spiking again.
Residents are still advised by local, state and federal authorities to practice social distancing, frequent hand washing/disinfecting and social isolation to slow or stop the spread of the virus.
The state COVID-19 question line is available 24/7 at 866-779-6121.
Highlands County opened a non-emergency call and information hotline on Saturday at 863-402-6800. It will be in service from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The public is asked to be patient with the rollout of the hotline. Call volume may mean a longer wait time for some.
The Florida Department of Health has set up a COVID-19 hotline for the public at 866-779-6121 — available 24 hours a day, seven days a week..
You may also email questions to COVID-19@flhealth.gov. or visit floridahealthcovid19.gov for the latest information on COVID-19.
The website will get updated twice daily at approximately noon and 7 p.m.
Please do not call law enforcement with coronavirus questions or to report people out in public. Highlands County has no curfew, quarantine or lockdown in place at this time.