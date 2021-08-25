LAKE PLACID — Although Highlands Elder Care in Lake Placid has been operating a few months, the owners never got to have a New Office Grand Opening, at 209 US 27 South. It’s located at the previous Feathers Dry Cleaners. So, Thursday, Aug. 26 from 10-11 a.m., the public is invited to find out what elder care is all about. Gifts and refreshments will be provided.
Owners Robin Tessman and Heather Bautista were born and raised in Highlands County and graduated from Lake Placid High School in 2012. They both have been working with the elderly since then in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. They are licensed and insured.
What Highlands Elder Care has to offer are non-medical services. Their 17 employees are highly trained with Certified Nursing Assistant or Home Health Agency certificates. What they can provide to a loved one is cooking, simple housework, deep cleaning, laundry, meal prep, dishes, companionship, transportation, and even overnight care and more.
If a person has dementia or Alzheimer’s and the spouse needs a break, they can come and take over care for a few hours or on a regular basis. Tessman and Bautista both say, “All clients become family to us.”
Highlands Elder Care reaches out to clients in Highlands, Hardee, Hillsborough, Manatee and Polk counties. They have two daily minimums available: three consecutive hours a day or four hours a day split into two equal shifts per day.
One client, Paul Tharpe, commented that Highlands Elder Care always met any and all needs my mother had, including keeping the family fully informed.
To set up a free consultation, call 863-633-0777. At this time, they do not provide services for children. The goal is to keep your loved one feeling content and comfortable in their own home. The office is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday by appointment.
For even more info go to www.Highlandseldercare.com “We Care, Your Way.”