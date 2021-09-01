LAKE PLACID — Well, it’s official now! On Thursday, Aug. 26, with the help of the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, Highlands Elder Care performed its ribbon cutting ceremony. Owners Robin Tessman and Heather Bautista were joined by employees, family, friends, clients and members of the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce to cut the opening ribbon.
Representing the chamber were Executive Director Jennifer Bush, and Administrative Assistant Nicole Strout. They provided the ribbon and the oversized scissors to make it official. Highlands Elder Care is at 209 U.S. 27 South in Lake Placid.
On hand also were current clients and people interested in finding out what the business is all about. And what it’s about is providing non-medical care for anyone with a need, except children currently. The agency is licensed and insured. There are 17 trained staff members.
Here’s what the staff at Highlands Elder Care offers: cooking, simple housework, deep cleaning, laundry, doing dishes, accompaniment, transportation and even overnight care. Basically, the idea is to help the client feel content and comfortable in their own home. This helps the client and makes his or her loved ones feel at ease.
Laverne Cash moved to Lake Placid four years ago to help care for her mom and dad. Her parents had been snowbirds for over 20 years and decided to retire here. Her dad was a nuclear engineer. In fact, before her retirement, Laverne was a chemical engineer.
When her dad needs to go to a doctor’s appointment of his own, Laverne drives him there. Since mom is bedridden, Laverne now has Heartland Elder Care come and cover for her while they are away at the doctor. She says the staff is very responsive and always on time. She just calls in and they make the arrangements.
Meanwhile, Nancy Colon is a consultant for Karlson Law Group in Lake Placid. Her duties include advising on VA and Medicare planning. She also has Power of Attorney from relatives who are far away, to watch out for the best interests of three of her clients who live alone. So, she uses Highlands Elder Care to provide companionship and even take the clients out for lunch.
Plus, Colon has them drive them to doctor’s appointments and stay right with them the whole time. Afterwards, they brief the family on what instructions the doctor gives. Colon says she is very pleased with the service she gets.
Highlands Elder Care can be reached at 863-633–0777. Their website is www.HighlandsElderCare.com. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Consultations are free.