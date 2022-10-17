SEBRING — Highlands County Farm Bureau didn’t have a single member at Thursday’s 82nd annual meeting without hurricane loss.
Whether they raised crops, citrus, cattle or even fish, everyone there had seen loss or expected to feel it before time to harvest.
That didn’t keep them from digging into their pockets to help others. This year’s cake and pie auction — often a source of high-bid, good-natured rivalry among agriculturalists — brought in more than $10,000 for their Hurricane Ian Relief Fund for Agriculture.
The cake auction proceeds normally go to the Women’s Fund, which this year has a project to provide support for farmers and ranchers recovering from agricultural-related losses as a result of Ian.
Danielle Daum said donations can be made to the fund at www.FloridaFarmBureau.org/hurricane- ian-relief-fund/. Checks payable to “Florida Farm Bureau Women’s Fund” with “Hurricane Ian Relief for Agriculture” in the memo blank can be sent to P.O. Box 147030, Gainesville, FL 32614.
The fund will be open for donations through the end of January, Daum said.
After a dinner and business program at the Florida Barn Wedding and Events facility on Skipper Road, Dr. John Causey of the Highlands Soil and Water Conservation District received the Mason G. Smoak Friend of Agriculture Award.
Rep. Kaylee Tuck, in attendance, spoke about the Right to Farm Act, to insulate farmers from nuisance lawsuits if they are engaged in farming activities and have been in operation for more than a year.
After Tuck, nearly-elected Sen. Erin Grall, formerly of the Florida House of Representatives, said that Floridians need to focus on food security and need to foster a coordinated effort between the state and federal levels to help protect domestic food production.
U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, up for election to the newly-redrawn District 18, said he was pleased to see that the eight-county district brings all the Heartland counties together, which will help simplify the issues. He hopes, in office, to help simplify grants to farmers.
“I appreciate the challenges you face, and I’m a firm believer in small government,” Franklin said. “Close to the people works best.”
A total of 18 cakes and pies went up for auction. Unlike previous years, the bidders did not get into full-scale bidding wars, but there were some baked treats that went for high prices.
A pound cake baked by Janice Walker sold for $1,000 to Hathaway Tree Farm in Lake Placid. A banana “nanner” pudding cake baked and prepared by Daum sold for $900 to Everglades Equipment in Sebring.
Everglades Equipment also bought another of Daum’s cakes, a carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, for $800, and then bought a triple-layer Hershey’s Dark Chocolate cake with ganache frosting, baked by Lisa Collins, for $750.
Three cakes went for $700 each. A chocolate sour cream pound cake, baked by Darlene Phypers, sold to Lykes Brothers Inc. in Lake Placid; a German chocolate cake frosted with mocha buttercream, baked by Ruth Cruthers, sold to Frank Youngman of Florida Grove Hedgers Inc., and a vanilla buttercream cake by Megan Foster sold to Glade and Grove Supply Co. Inc.
A batch of gluten-free cinnamon-swirl coffee cakes with a bag of vanilla macadamia nut coffee, prepared by Deanne Shanklin, sold for $550 (buyer unknown). A Banana “nanner” pudding made by Jessica Harris also sold for $550 to Pat Taylor.
A fresh apple cake with pecans, made by Darlene Phypers, sold for $500. Also, a chocolate and key lime pie brought in by Everglades Equipment also sold for $500, by Montsdeoca Ranch Inc. in Lorida.
Three other items sold for $450 each: A chocolate fudge Whipple pie Bundt cake by Tina Swain was bought by County Commissioner Chris Campbell, a cherry cheesecake by Shelby Ball was bought by Trevor Murphy, and a black-bottom key lime pie by Danielle Daum was bought by Everglades Equipment.
A pineapple upside-down cake by Deana Wright went for $400, and an orange Bundt cake with orange glaze by Tina Swain went for $350.
Tuck bid $250 and won a pumpkin bread baked by Amanda Helton, and a batch of Halloween vanilla cupcakes made by Barbara Goodman sold for $200.
The final tally came to $10,250.