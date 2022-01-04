SEBRING — It is no secret that the Highlands County public defender’s office in Sebring carries a heavy caseload. With five full-time defense lawyers and one part-time lawyer, the team must defend hundreds of clients accused of everything from misdemeanor truancy in county court to sexual assault, armed burglary, and first-degree murder.
Assistant public defender Manuel Paul Bass II, familiar to indigent clients facing misdemeanor petit theft and other charges, has moved upstairs to felony court where he will defend clients against bigger crimes.
Bass’ promotion follows the hiring of new assistant public defender Todd Patrick Scholl, of Sebring, who will replace Bass in county court in Highlands County, said Bruce T. Carter, who heads the Highlands County branch of the 10th Circuit Public Defender’s Office.
“Todd will be in county court, handling those cases for us now,” Carter said.
According to the Florida Bar Association, Scholl once served with the 6th Judicial Circuit Public Defender’s Office in Pinellas County. He graduated from Stetson University College of Law in 2018.
As a new lawyer, Scholl will take on misdemeanor cases that bring a maximum of a year in jail and fines. He’ll get used to courtroom procedure under County Court Judge Anthony L. Ritenour. The public defender’s office is legally required to defend people who cannot afford to hire a private attorney.
Bass, who was reminded by Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada Monday that he was in “the show now” as he began his felony career in front of the judge, said he’s ready to step up. There are more steps in felony procedure, compared to county court, which has two sentences: 60 days in jail or a year in jail. Defendants can waive their right to a speedy trial; complex cases require scheduling and pulling off depositions, plea deals, and defending cascading layers of criminal charges.
“It’s a big change in the kinds of crimes,” said Bass, who comes from Sarasota. “It is more involved, and cases take a bit longer.”
Bas earned his law degree at Florida Coastal School of Law in 2017.
Highlands County courts are busy for a county of its size. During what court employees call “Hell Week,” which comes once a month, Estrada, public defenders, and prosecutors can process more than 200 felony cases in a single day. During one Hell Week, the felony court processed more than 650 cases in three days.
More public defenders are welcome in service to the public, Carter said.
“You’ve been in court, you know what we do every day,” he told a reporter.