SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County’s graduation rate for the 2018-19 school year increased 4 percentage points to 81.2%, closing the gap with the state rate that increased a modest 0.8 percentage points to 86.9%
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that Florida’s graduation rate has increased 27.7 percentage points since 2003-04.
Highlands was matched by Hardee and Polk counties, which also had graduation rates of 81.2%. Okeechobee was at 75.8%, and Hendry at 83.7%.
Also, notable in the Heartland are DeSoto and Glades counties, which are at opposite ends of the graduation rate spectrum. DeSoto had a large improvement from 60.9% to 71.3%, but is still near the bottom in the state while Glades slipped a bit from 93.4% to 91.4%, but still near the top.
“I applaud Florida’s students, parents and educators for their hard work and dedication that lead to these increased graduation rates,” DeSantis said. “While these results are a positive mark of Florida’s upward progress, we cannot allow ourselves to become complacent. We must continue striving for educational excellence and making Florida the number one state in the nation for education.”
Statewide highlights of Florida’s 2018-19 graduation rate include:
• Black or African American students’ graduation rate increased to 81.5% in 2018-19, a rise of 0.6 percentage points over last year and an increase of 13.5 percentage points since 2014-15.
• Hispanic students’ graduation rate increased to 85.9% in 2018-19, an improvement of 0.8 percentage points over last year and an increase of 9.2 percentage points since 2014-15.
• Students with disabilities increased their graduation rate to 80.6%, a 3.6 percentage point increase over last year and a 23.8 percentage point improvement since 2014-15.
• Economically disadvantaged students improved their graduation rate to 82.9%, an increase of 0.9 percentage points over last year and a rise of 12.5 percentage points since 2014-15.