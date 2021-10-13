SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park is seeking arts and crafts vendors and heritage demonstrators for the 35th Annual Civilian Conservation Corps Festival scheduled for Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The CCC Festival is the park’s signature event and a wonderful opportunity for artisans to sell original artwork and other items in advance of the holidays.
Unique hand-crafted items which meet the standards of juried art fairs are welcome. Paintings, prints, photography, pottery, jewelry, leather goods, glasswork, soaps, candles, wreaths, baskets, weaving and fiber arts and other original items including toys and puppets for children are in demand. Mass-produced items, flea market goods and resale merchandise are not accepted. Authors promoting and selling their books are also included.
Heritage exhibitors demonstrating palm art, pinecone basketry, spinning, quilting, hide-tanning and other traditional skills may demonstrate, display and sell their items. Vehicles dating from the late 1920s through 1949 will be featured in an antique car show, and collectors are welcome to exhibit their prized classic cars, trucks and tractors.
Festival highlights include featured guest speaker Florida folklorist Robert Stone, who will speak about Cattle King William B. Hooker and present “Florida Cattle Ranching: Five Centuries of Tradition.” Two members of the Florida Artists Blacksmith Association will forge a fish wall sculpture as a silent auction work.
Musical entertainment includes the Sebring High Jazz Band who will be performing traditional numbers from the 1930s and 40s. It’s all happening at Highlands Hammock from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors from throughout the greater Heartland and neighboring counties are invited to participate in this truly unique festival, one which celebrates history, art, nature and music and shares traditions and skills across the generations!
For more information & vendor entry forms: Contact Carla Kappmeyer-Sherwin, Park Services Specialist by email at carla.kappmeyer-sherwin@floridadep.gov or call 863-471-5324.
The popular Music in the Park has returned. The Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park who sponsor and host Music in the Park have a full lineup of talent for the coming season. The schedule includes Toney Rocks — November 6, T.C. Carr & Bolts of Blue — Jan. 15, Smokehouse — Feb. 19, the California Toe Jam Band — March 26, J.P. Soars & the Red Hots — April 9 and William Florian — April 30.