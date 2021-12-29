SEBRING — Start the new year off on the right foot at Highlands Hammock State Park with a First Day Hike. “First Day Hikes” have become an annual tradition at parks all over the country, and Ranger Laura McMullen will lead two interpretive walks on Saturday, Jan. 1. Two scheduled “off the beaten path” treks provide visitors the opportunity to explore historic trails in less traveled areas of the park.
The hikes are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and end before noon.
McMullen has conducted extensive research in reviewing old maps and locating benchmarks while retracing these trails on foot. Segments of these trails, which were constructed in the 1930s and later abandoned, have been cleared and reopened to the public.
On the first hike, “Sweet Gum to Ancient Hammock,” visitors will walk the historic Sweet Gum Trail from Cottage Road to the point where it merges with the Ancient Hammock Trail. Visitors will continue around Ancient Hammock and experience “a journey back in time to primitive Florida” as they pass through one of the oldest parts of the park.
McMullen will interpret old growth hammock habitat and explain the restoration of the longest running trail in the park and its connections to other trails. The 1.6-mile round trip hike will take approximately one hour. The level of difficulty is rated moderate. Parking is available at the far end of the Cypress Swamp Trail parking lot. Hikers can walk across the Loop Road near the Cottage Road intersection to the Sweet Gum trailhead.
Following the first walk, visitors can take a short break between 10 and 10:30 a.m. and then join McMullen for the “Trek to the Historic Dam.” Visitors will meet at the Mammal Kiosk, located between the Young Hammock Trail and Cypress Swamp on the Loop Road at 10:30 a.m. Parking is available just past the kiosk on the bike path service road. Visitors may take a leisurely stroll through forested wetlands along the bike path to reach an historic dam at Little Charley Bowlegs Creek. Hikers will explore the ecology of hammocks and swamps. Visitors may see an alligator or an otter at the swamp and observe air plants, birds and other wildlife along the way.
The hike will cover approximately 1.5 miles round trip and take approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes. The degree of difficulty of this field trip ranges from easy to moderate. Hikers should dress for the weather and wear hiking boots, long pants and protective clothing. Hats, sunscreen, insect repellent, walking sticks, water and snacks are also advised.
Hikers are advised to use the restrooms in the picnic area prior to the walks as there are no restroom facilities on the Loop Road. Registration for these field trips is required as participation is limited. Sign up for the hikes by calling the Ranger Station at 863-386-6094, ext. 0 or via email to laura.mcmullen@floridadep.gov. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle (up to eight persons), $4 per single occupant vehicle, and $2 for bicyclists and pedestrians apply.
Highlands Hammock State Park is at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring.