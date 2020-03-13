SEBRING — Residents and visitors throughout the greater Heartland are welcome to join park volunteers Brian and Susan Woodworth on any of three hikes scheduled through the end of March.
A Monday Morning Nature Walk will be held at Lake June-in-Winter Scrub State Park at 9 a.m. Monday, March 16 at 9:00 a.m. Visitors will take a leisurely stroll along the Tomoka Run Trail and they may walk down a sugar sand trail or along the entrance road to observe Florida scrub-jays. Bald eagles may be sighted in the flatwoods and Florida water birds may be observed feeding in the lake shallows.
Water, a hat, sunglasses, hiking boots and protective clothing are essential as there is very little shade in scrub areas and walking in sugar sand can be difficult. Binoculars and walking sticks are useful.
Lake June is located at the far south end of Daffodil Road in Lake Placid. Visitors will drive to the end of Daffodil Road and meet at the main entrance at 9 a.m.
The walk will take an hour to 90 minutes. The park entrance fee is $2 per vehicle and exact change is required for payment in an Iron Ranger deposit box.
Remaining walks at Highlands Hammock State Park include the Ancient Hammock Trail on Monday, March 23 and Fern Garden Trail on Monday, March 30. Visitors will meet at the parking areas of the Loop Road trailheads at 9 a.m. for these walks.
The final Saturday Kids Discovery Nature Walk for children aged 5 to 13 years old is scheduled on the Ancient Hammock Trail at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28. Young people can sharpen skills to explore nature in the park and their own backyards.
Highlands Hammock State Park is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle (up to eight persons), $4 per single occupant vehicle, and $2 for bicyclists and visitors walking on foot apply.