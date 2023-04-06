William Florian

SEBRING – William Florian, former lead singer of the New Christy Minstrels, will be performing from 7-9 p.m., Saturday, April 8, at Highlands Hammock State Park.

Florian’s performance is the last concert of this season’s Music in the Park series. Florian, who played with one of the most popular folk groups of the 1960s, will take concert-goers on a musical journey of folk and pop from those years and the early 1970s. He will be playing the music of Peter, Paul & Mary, the Mamas & the Papas, Pete Seeger, John Denver, Neil Diamond, and The Beatles as well as his own original, inspiring compositions. Highly interactive, he will engage the audience in singing along on The Beatles’ favorites and play tribute medleys to Bob Dylan, John Denver and Neil Diamond.

