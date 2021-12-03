Highlands has been well served
In the superintendent’s column of Nov. 28, 2021, Dr. (Brenda) Longshore listed the many positive projects that were accomplished within the Highlands County schools with the $25 million-plus that were allotted to be distributed by the ESSER mandate.
It is my understanding that ESSER does not have any funds to distribute unless it is obtained through a state or federal resource. Its primary function is to see that the distribution of the cash is equitable and proportionate. Hence the (ARP-ESSER) is the usual way it is described.
Every dollar of that $25 mill was provided by the American Rescue Plan (ARP), a bill that was passed by the Biden administration on March 11, 2021, without one Republican yes vote in the US Senate or the US House of Representatives. Obviously, our local congressman voted no.
On Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, Highlands News-Sun reported that the Highlands County commissioners hope to use ARP funds ($500,OOO) to prevent their insurance funds from going broke.
On Nov. 24, 2021, the HNS reported that the Highway Park neighborhood council was awarded a $6,000 grant to help recover from COVID, using part of the $1.88 million obtained from the ARP, one of the 128 other groups that received funding under the same program.
Highlands County has been well served by the American Rescue Plan. lt’s really amazing and weird the way we Highlanders continue to bite the hand that feeds us. (Go figure)
Jack Culkin
Lake Placid