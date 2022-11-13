SEBRING — By all reports, Highlands County has returned to normal after Tropical Storm Nicole.
Also, as of 5 p.m. Friday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Hurricane Center showed no areas of interest in the Atlantic Ocean.
As of now, there are no storms on the horizon.
Highlands County, according to county officials, had sustained winds of 20-30 mph and maximum wind gusts of 35-40 mph, starting approximately 2 a.m. Thursday. However, the National Weather Service canceled its tropical storm warning for the area at 10:50 a.m. Thursday, and the flood watch at 1 p.m.
Total rain for the county only got up to 2-3 inches, with no reports of damage or blocked roadways. Florida Highway Patrol troopers also reopened the Skyway Bridge in Tampa, once the storm cleared that area.
County officials reported just under 600 people in Highlands County lost power. Duke Energy reported that their crews restored power for 9,500 customers across their coverage area, and had only 19 people without power at the end of the day, Thursday.
Highlands County Emergency Management lowered its activation to Level 3 — monitoring.
The county also closed down the citizens information hotline and reopened the landfill on Friday
Waste Connections pickups for Thursday got moved to Friday, with Friday’s pickup moved to Saturday.
All public schools and the district office, as well as South Florida State College, reopened on Friday.
However, county government offices were closed Friday, in observance of Veterans Day.
People still needing help after this, the second named storm in a little more than a month, the Disaster Recovery Center in Highlands County reopened as of 9 a.m. Saturday,
It will remain open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring.