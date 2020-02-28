SEBRING — Leadership Highlands took on Tallahassee Tuesday and Wednesday as about 30 members made the trip to see the state government in action.
The goal of Leadership Highlands is to develop local leaders who will learn the diversity of the many industries in Highlands County. The Leadership Highlands class starts in August with an orientation, a retreat in September and a graduation in June. The group meets once a month in an eight-hour session that is more like a field trip to have a hands-on experience in different industries in the county such as healthcare, law enforcement, education, economic development and government.
“The Tallahassee trip was to go and see how people lobby for us and how our senators and House of Representatives and all those folks from our districts go up and what they do for us,” Austin Maddox said. “We learned how it works and how the Senate and House pass bills. We saw all of that. It was two days full of how the state passes bills and how the government works.”
The group met Attorney General Ashley Moody, Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Ben Albritton and more. The members were supposed to meet with Representative Cary Pigman but a late session forced him to miss the meeting. Pigman’s aids told the group about his daily activities.
As a fire captain at Sebring Fire Department, Maddox’s favorite moment was perhaps when he met State Fire Marshal and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Maddox was in for a surprise when he shook Patronis’ hand and he handed off a challenge coin to Maddox. Maddox said firefighters exchange the coins with other firemen ... like badges.
The group visited the Florida Supreme Court and got to see the place where the infamous Gore/Bush decision took place. They got to see where the decision was formed and even the hanging chads.
Meghan DiGiacomo is a member of Leadership Highlands and is also the executive manager of business and economic development with the Highlands County Economic Development Council. She went to Tallahassee and thought the trip was definitely worthwhile.
“It’s a great opportunity to continue the networking with local Highlands County leaders but also seeing the networking and the full political process that’s involved at the state level in Tallahassee,” DiGiacomo said. “It was an excellent opportunity to meet many of our legislators, including people like our governor, the CFO and getting to see how bills are passed in the House and Senate. Getting to be embedded into the culture of what makes our state work on a daily basis.”
Chris Gunter, Leadership Highlands member and a lieutenant with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, explained his biggest take away from the trip.
“The leadership experience and being able to see what happens behind the scenes of what our local representatives are doing up there (Tallahassee),” Gunter said. “It was very impressive. Probably the biggest thing was how open and accessible everyone was.”
Gunter said he was surprised at how approachable the politicians were. He was very impressed with their availability to talk. He said it seemed that the politicians were working through the committees and not any divisiveness.
Gunter said he would encourage others to join Leadership Highlands for the experience, networking and skills that are learned. For more information on the group, call coordinator Kris Juve at at 863-784-7189 or 863-214-1074.