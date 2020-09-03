SEBRING – Proof that life as we knew it may be returning with the movie theaters back on the scene, pun intended. The two theaters in the county, B&B Sebring Fairmont Square and AMC Lakeshore 8, have reopened to entertain viewers with a limited seating capacity.
In mid-March, movie theaters were forced to close, although owners did not know how long they would be shut down as evidenced by AMC's social media post stating the closure would be for about 6-12 weeks long. Five months later, we can all sing, “let's all go to the lobby” once again. Only those of a certain age will understand, others should visit YouTube.
As of Tuesday, B&B was showing “Tenet” and “Unhinged.” AMC was showing “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” “The New Mutants,” “Unhinged” and “Tenet.” For show times, prices and seating information visit the theater's websites at B&Btheatres.com and Amctheatres.com.
The National Association of Theatre Owners, (NATO), has worked toward reopening theaters as safely as possible using CinemaSafe. NATO represents 36 companies with 3,000 locations and 33,000 screens across the nation, according to CinemaSafe's website.
CinemaSafe uses protocols based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Heath Organization (WHO) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidelines along with epidemiologists.
“As we reopen, we recognize that the world has changed,”AMC's CEO Adam Aron said in a video message. “As a result, the health and safety of our movie theater guests and our movie theater staff is our absolute highest priority at AMC.”
He went on to further explain how they would reopen safely. Both theaters are using CinemaSafe protocols. They include:
Mandatory masks by guests and staff (only to be taken off to eat and drink in the auditorium).
Social distancing at all times, except household members or with others who attended together.
Seating will be at a limited capacity.
Air filtration, all HVAC units must be working and increased ventilation where possible.
Auditoriums should be disinfected between movie showings and high-touch surfaces are to be regularly disinfected.
Employees should be trained in COVID-19 symptoms.
CinemaSafe says if you are not well, watch the movie when you feel better. In an effort to avoid contact and standing in lines, CinemaSafe is calling for contactless tickets by purchasing them online or by an app. Concessions will be modified too. Guest are encouraged to use debit or credit as payment to reduce minimize cash transactions. Theaters are also supposed to “eliminate communal food and condiments that requires shared serving utensils or equipment,” per CinemaSafe. This could mean a change in refills, check the individual theater for more information.