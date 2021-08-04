The Highlands County NAACP will be hosting its 10th Annual Freedom Fund Gala at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. This event will be held in The Pavilion on Little Lake Jackson, at 1775 U.S. 27 South in Sebring. Two award ceremonies will take place during the Freedom Fund Gala: the Gwen Sanders-Hill Award and the Frances Jean Summers Scholarships Award.
Each year the Gwen Sanders-Hill Award is given to a Highlands County resident in recognition of their outstanding service to the community. Named after Gwen Sanders-Hill, who during her lifetime devoted more than 34 years to teaching in the Highlands County school system, she also served her community through three terms on the Avon Park City Council, as well as the Highlands County School Board. She was also a member of many civic organizations, and earned many awards for her service to our community.
The 2019 Gwen Sanders-Hill Award recipient was Florine Anderson, a community advocate and director of the Avon Park location of the Boys and Girls Club of Highlands County. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the 2020 Freedom Fund Gala and Award Ceremonies were postponed until 2021.
The recipient of the 2021 Gwen Sanders-Hill Award is Donald Gordon. Gordon has shown his commitment to our community by focusing on helping the youth. He has supervised the teen program for the Boys and Girls Club of Highlands County at their Avon Park location. He has also served Highlands County by finding sponsors for youth to cover their athletic fees, as well as helping many local youth find work within the community.
The Frances Jean Summers Scholarship is awarded to Highlands County high school graduates who have submitted an essay and maintained a GPA of 3.0. The scholarship is named after Summers, a prominent community leader who saw the need within her community and created a scholarship fund for local high school graduates using her own resources. The Highlands County NAACP honors her memory by continuing to sponsor the scholarship. Scholarship awardees may use the funds to attend any college or trade school of their choice.
The Highlands County NAACP has historically awarded three local graduates with the Frances Jean Summers Scholarship. This year’s Frances Jean Summers Scholarship will be awarded to two additional local students. It is through the generosity of several NAACP community partners, and the NAACP membership that five graduates will receive this year’s scholarship.
Last year’s Frances Jean Summers Scholarship recipients also did not have an awards ceremony. The award recipients were Malachi Gibbs, JaCoria Pressley, and Emarryah Wilson.
The scholarship recipients this year are Aiana Redding of Avon Park High School, Dashawna Taylor of Avon Park High School, Cali Zimmerman of Sebring High School, Nigel Kitson of Sebring High School, and Kevin Watson of Lake Placid High School. These graduates are exemplary as both students and members of their communities.
The Highlands County NAACP invites the community and members of the press to attend the 10th Annual NAACP Freedom Fund Gala and Awards Ceremony. This event is a black tie affair. Music will be provided by Trap Live Band. A gourmet dinner will be catered by Chef Jacob Lyons, founder of the anti-hunger group, Glory. Lyons also works with Hands for Homeless.
The Highlands County NAACP Freedom Fund Gala is the main fundraiser for the Frances Jean Summers Scholarship. Tickets are available for $75 per person, or $500 for a table. Deadline for ticket sales is Tuesday, Aug. 10.
To purchase tickets, make a tax-deductible donation, or request more information, contact Aisha Alayande by calling 347-837-8210, or by email at hcnaacp5087@gmail.com.