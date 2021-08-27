SEBRING — Being a foster parent is hard, but necessary, said Marissa Stam, chair of the Highlands County Children’s Services Council.
“It flips your family inside out. If you have a crack, a flaw, a chip, any broken part in yourself, in your marriage, in your parenting, that person coming into your house is going to magnify that and blow it up,” Stam said. “But you will be better for it. Your family will be better for it, and that kiddo deserves to be loved.”
Which is why Stam and April Rolle, Children Services Council member from Heartland for Children, recently talked to Highlands County commissioners about the need to find more homes for local children.
Rolle told the Highlands News-Sun that while having your own biological children will change the dynamic of your home dramatically, a foster child has had traumatic experiences and needs extra attention.
“When you have someone who has had such a traumatic experience, to bring them in and show them love, voluntarily, to show them what a real loving family is, [will] help them grow up to be someone who contributes to the county,” Rolle told the Highlands News-Sun.
Rolle said the biggest need is homes for teenagers and/or sibling groups: three to five children. Right now, the county doesn’t have those homes.
As of the end of May 2021, according to a Children Services Council presentation, the 10th Judicial Circuit of Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties had 2,231 children in the local child welfare system, of which 1,356 children and teenagers were in out-of-home care, 288 of them in Highlands.
Of Highlands’ children, 112 (39%) were with a relative or non-relative who are not licensed as foster caregivers, 23 (8%) were in residential group care, 61 (21%) were in a Level 1 foster care home — which Rolle defined as relatives or non-relatives who are licensed as foster caregivers — and 17 (6%) were in other placement services.
As of the end of May 2021, Rolle said, 75 Highlands County children — teenagers among them — were in Level 2 or higher levels of foster care, approximately 26% of the county total. However, the system only has 14 foster homes in the county with a total of 27 beds: four homes in Lake Placid and five each in Sebring and Avon Park.
The local system has 23 teenagers in residential treatment, Rolle said, but that is not permanent placement. Once they are stabilized, they need a foster home.
“But if we don’t have foster homes that will take these kids, then we’re at a loss,” Rolle said.
There are beds in Polk County, Rolle said, but it’s so much better to keep children in their own community, to disrupt their lives as little as possible.
There are sibling groups, as many as three to five kids, and Rolle said case workers want to keep sibling groups together. If they can’t, because there are no homes with that many beds, they have to separate them.
Rolle said only four of Highlands County’s foster homes, with a total of 10 beds, are willing to accept children over the age of 12.
“I have a teen and a pre-teen who’s 12,” Rolle said of her own children, “and yes, teens are challenging, but these are children who need us the most. They are about to transition into adulthood.”
“We can do better,” Stam said. “We have 75 kids in our county and 14 foster homes. Our home is one of them.”
Their foster child could not be reunified with her mom, so they are trying to adopt.
In addition, Stam helps foster parents learn how to cope with and help teenagers and children with significant behavior issues, one of many among those who provide services that Rolle has available to assist foster parents, such things as support groups, care vouchers, extracurricular activities and respite, if needed.
“I know, sometimes I need respite from my teenagers,” Rolle told commissioners.
She also told the Highlands News-Sun about a program called Trust-Based Relational Interventional Practitioners, training parents in ways to focus on a child to build trust and discipline. She said that what seems like a little time to an adult, spent specifically with a child, could seem like a whole day to that child and can do wonders.
If you live in Highlands County and want to care for foster children, contact Heartland for Children at 863-519-8900, ext. 289, or visit www.heartlandforchildren.org.