SEBRING — People are finding new hobbies to overcome cabin fever. One way to get out into the fresh air is bicycle riding.
Two weeks ago we wrote about the various types of bicycles from which to choose the best suited for your needs. We also interviewed Matt Schult owner of Trek Bike Shop, Sebring, who commented that he is nearly sold out of bicycles as the demand is so great.
This week’s story is more about bicycle riding as the hobby has grown as a way to recreate during the pandemic...it is about how Highlands County has become the place to go for fantastic biking. It is a story about the Highlands Pedalers and how, through their efforts, bikers flock here for major bicycle events.
There is a trite but true statement that claims, “Want to get things done, then ask a busy man.” Mark Andrews, his son Dan Andrews, and Kenny New are three such guys making a huge influence in the popularity of bike riding in Highlands County.
Mark has been bicycle riding since his college days at Ripon College in Wisconsin over 48 years ago. In 1996, he started the Highlands Pedalers with Darrell Smith. Today they have a membership of over 140. Mark was also a charter founder of the Evening Sebring Rotary Club.
Forty-six-year-old Sebring native, Dan Andrews, owns Legacy Bicycle Shop in Sebring. He is deeply involved with five major biking events held each year in Highlands County. He is a former Rotarian and a Paul Harris Fellow. He once ran the Sebring Chamber, was a member of the Sebring City Council and directs the Heartland Triathlon. He is a man who gets things done.
The elder Andrews said, “We wanted insurance coverage for the Bike Fests we were going to sponsor. So we needed to begin a formal club. That was the creation of The Highlands Pedalers.”
Kenny New is a young 63. He is the past president of the Highlands Pedalers, a board member, and oversees the 10 miles of biker trails starting at the west end of Sun N’ Lake Boulevard in Sebring. He began volunteering in 1999 and is a non-stop worker on behalf of the sport. He leads the group of volunteers who mow, rake, and keep the trails open. He commented: “If you want to see wildlife, you must ride the trail starting at the end of Sun N’ Lake Boulevard. You will see bears, panthers, raccoons, gators, deer, and just about anything wild you can imagine.” A map of the trail can be viewed at Legacy Bicycle Shop in Sebring.
Dan Andrews said, agreeing with his competitor bike shop owner Matt Schult “Last March and April we saw the biggest boom in the history of the bicycle industry not only here but throughout the U.S.A.” The two major makers of bicycles in the United States, “Specialized” in California and “Trek” in Wisconsin could not keep up with the demand. Both makes of bikes are popular in the county.
Bicycling has helped the tourist industry here in Highlands County because of these three busy men and many volunteers. The Highland Pedalers sponsor events that literally bring thousands of bicycle enthusiasts and competitors here each year for their five major sponsored events. Bikers come not only from the county but from all over America and foreign countries.
Highlands County boasts five major bicycling events each year. They serve as fund raisers for many bike related projects.
The events include:
• Highlands Bike Fest in January. It is a three-day event planned as a group ride tourney.
• Bike Sebring 12/24. This February, 24 hour event that attracts bikers from all over the world is co-sponsored by the Sebring Evening Rotary Club. It also serves as a qualifier for RAAM, Race Across America. To qualify or RAAM a biker must bike 400 miles in a 24-hour period. 15-20 have qualified here. The record miles by one biker for this event is 536 miles. For more information visit, BikeSebring.Org.
• Heartland Triathlon. This June swim, bike and run event is managed by Race Director, Don Andrews.
• Tour of Sebring. This 500/600 mile event is held over Labor Day weekend and is open to a wide range of ages.
• GFNY Florida. The event attracts over 1,000 avid bicyclists and is held in October. Bikers choose to ride 59 or 84 miles. Each athlete has his own timing chip that starts at the beginning of the race and stops at the finish line. It attracts Olympic medalists. Gran Fondo New York also holds two other yearly events, one in New York, the other in Santa Fe, N.M.
Funds raised from these events support many venues of biking in the county. They supply bike helmets for kids participating in the annual Kids Safety Rodeo. They donated bikes used as rentals at Hammock State Park. One of the most creative and helpful are placement of Public Work Stands.
These bike repair stands provide a bike stand, tools, and air pumps along popular bicycle routes. Currently there are three of them. One at the Sebring Library, another at Veterans Park near the boat ramp at Lake Jackson, and yet another on Hammock Road. Two more are planned adjacent to Sebring Parkway.
Membership in the Highlands Pedalers is $30 per year. The club is made up of diehard bikers, families who just enjoy biking short trips and groups that meet daily for a brisk morning ride.
Tim Nicholls proudly said he is retired “12 years, 3 months and 2 days.” He works as a mechanic at Legacy Bicycles. As a former racer he stays active and fit with regular rides.
Bill Arnau is 72 and has biked for 50 years. He usually rides seven days a week doing between 150/180 miles. He recently purchased a new electric bike with pedal assist. “It really helped my knees. I call it my knee saver.”
Mark Andrews has a group of fellow bikers meeting Saturday mornings at Don Jose’s Restaurant. They usually ride 40 miles. He tells of meeting Kent Polk from Tampa who boasts accomplishing the Race Across America. Andrews said, “Kent recently came to Highlands County to bicycle our roads on his recumbent bike. He told me he is now looking to move here because, to him, the county is a bicycle riders dream come true.”
If you want to find out more about The Highlands Pedalers, the best roadways and trails to bike or just talk biking, stop at Legacy Bicycle Shop at 204 S. Ridgewood in Sebring.
Owner Dan Andrews will offer you a hot cup of coffee. You can then grab a spot on his store’s leather couch and share bike stories with the many avid riders who make a daily stop to talk about their favorite pastime and why they claim Highlands County is a “biker’s paradise.”