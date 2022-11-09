SEBRING — Highlands County voters picked incumbent Republican Senator Marco Rubio to continue holding his seat in Congress.
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 7:43 am
SEBRING — Highlands County voters picked incumbent Republican Senator Marco Rubio to continue holding his seat in Congress.
The spread was nearly 3-1 over Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who ran against Rubio, hoping to unseat him.
Final results for all of Florida were not available at press time Tuesday. Final results in that race are expected later this week.
As far as Highlands County was concerned, however, 68.33% of local voters chose him in early voting – 8,911 votes – and voting by mail/dropped-off ballot – 6,876.
Demings' early voting results showed 7,043 chose her before polls opened Tuesday – 2,248 by early voting and 4,795 by mail-in or drop-off ballots.
On Election Day, however, with 25 of 25 precincts reporting, Rubio had 12,928 Highlands County votes while Demings carried just 3,385.
The final tally was 28,715 votes for Rubio, or 72.47%, compared to Demings' 10.428 votes, or 26.32%.
Demings and Rubio had their one and only debate on Oct. 18 at Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, the event hosted by the college, WPBF ABC 25, the Florida Press Association, the Florida League of Cities and other sponsors.
They attacked each other on issues, principally abortion, given their widely diverging stances on policy.
The Senate candidates also butted heads and fell into arguments on inflation, Social Security, immigration, elections regulations, gun control — whether or not a person must be a legal adult to purchase an AR-15 or similar rifle — and international issues.
For the U.S. House of Representatives, District 18, a newly-created district since the 2020 Census, Scott Franklin was the understood incumbent, having already been elected in 2020 and served in the House for District 15, his part of which now belongs to District 18.
District 18 encompasses Florida's Heartland without any connecting counties to the coasts.
His "challenger" was a non-party candidate, Keith R. Hayden Jr. Prior to polls opening Tuesday, Hayden had 1,745 early votes and 3,764 mail-in votes, but the polls only brought him another 2,614 votes for a total of 8,123, or 21.56%.
Franklin, however, had 9,023 early votes, 7,190 mail-in votes and 13,211 from Election Day, for a total of 29,424, or 78.09% — a margin of almost 4-1 in Highlands County.
As with the Senate race, the House District 18 race still needs to have all the results from the rest of Florida, which will be known and certified, hopefully, by later this week.
