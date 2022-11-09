Election 2022 Senate Debate Florida

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and his challenger, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., greet each other before a televised debate at Duncan Theater on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach County, Fla., on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

 THOMAS CORDY/THE PALM BEACH POST VIA AP POOL

SEBRING — Highlands County voters picked incumbent Republican Senator Marco Rubio to continue holding his seat in Congress.

The spread was nearly 3-1 over Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who ran against Rubio, hoping to unseat him.

