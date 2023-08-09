Editor’s note: This is the first of a series about Alzheimer’s disease.
A new study by Rush University was released at the 2023 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference last month. The study showed some sobering statistics when it comes to Highlands County’s incidence of Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
“Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks,” the Alzheimer’s Association defined.
The study looked at counties with a population of 10,000 or more residents aged 65 and older and Highlands County was ranked number 89, or 12.7%. The ranking is out of the entire country, not just Florida.
Highlands is one of five other Florida counties to make the top 100 list. Miami-Dade is number one. Broward County is number 34; Palm Beach County is 38; Orange County is 86 and Osceola County is number 95.
It’s no surprise, Highlands County has a large population of senior citizens. How large, may be another story. Thirty-six percent of the county’s population is over 65 years-old, according to a 2020 census.
Florida Gulf Coast Alzheimer’s Association Program Manager Jody Streussnig said there are at least three contributing factors to being ranked 89.
“Age is a primary risk factor,” she said. “According to the 2020 census, 36% of the population was over 65.”
Ten percent of the county is made up of Black residents, who are twice as likely to have Alzheimer’s.The county is 22% Hispanic, who are 1.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
The numbers for people living with Alzheimer’s or dementia in neighboring counties include Polk at 17,900 and Hardee with 600 people who have been diagnosed.
The Highlands News-Sun asked Streussnig what the study’s data meant for this county.
“It means that we need to be more aware. It means that we need to have a better understanding of Alzheimer’s and dementia,” she said. “It means we need to be aware that the disease is out there. We need to know that Alzheimer’s is not a normal part of aging, that it is a progressive brain disease that causes problems with memory thinking and behavior.”
The study used data from those who had a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s. Many people who have the disease, or the onset, have not been diagnosed.
“Florida has the second highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s in the country with 580,000 Floridians statewide living with the disease supported by more than 827,000 caregivers. By 2025, more than 720,000 Floridians are projected to be living with the disease,” Streussnig predicted.
More information and resources can be found at Alz.org. Jody Streussnig can be reached at 239-294-1729 or by email at Jlstreussnig@alz.org.