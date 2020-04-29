This good news story sponsored by K Aluminum, 4420 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, FL 33870; 863-471-9906.
SEBRING — MaryAnn Wick turned 90 on Wednesday, April 22. Born in Port Washington, Wisconsin, she moved here with her late husband and high school sweetheart, Gil, in the spring of 1998. All her years of living couldn’t have prepared her for this year’s birthday surprise.
Completely unbeknownst to MaryAnn, her daughter, Pam, with the help of neighbor Gary Thompson, arranged the surprise to end all surprises. A 117 golf cart parade slowly passed by as the birthday girl sat in the driveway, stunned and overcome with joy. Call it a “drive-by birthday party.”
Everyone was happy, smiling, waving and blowing their horns, only stopping briefly to drop off money, food or gifts.
All were given a cupcake after which the group of approximately 200 people sang “Happy Birthday” in unison. MaryAnn then addressed the party goers via PA before they all waved and returned to their homes.
“I was totally, unbelievably surprised.” MaryAnn gushed afterwards.
“MaryAnn is one of the most caring ladies I’ve ever met in my life,” said friend Lou Ann Murphy. “She has a heart of gold. She has been in the Highlands Ridge Chorale from the very beginning. She volunteers at Habitat (For Humanity), she makes wall hangings, she makes bouquets, she’s just extremely creative.
“She is an unbelievable seamstress, she can make anything,” Murphy said. “When you see her, you’re not going to believe she’s 90 years old. When you meet her, you will understand.
“You (speaking of Pam) got to golf with your mother on her 90th birthday. That’s just incredible,” Murphy added.
“One of the ladies here said ’why don’t we all give $100 out of our (stimulus) checks towards the Heartland Food Bank?’ I said. ‘It would be cool if we honored MaryAnn because she’s so giving,” Murphy continued.
MaryAnn spoke about her life and why she does what she does.
“I like everything I do. I never get tired of playing golf and I play a lot. My goal is to shoot my age someday. So maybe if I live long enough I will.
“One of my true loves is Habitat For Humanity. At the Habitat store (just off the downtown Circle) they have a little area and I’m the flower lady,” MaryAnn said. “People bring in arrangements and sometimes they’re dusty so I clean them up, wash them off, put them on the floor and sell them. I do that religiously on Tuesdays. It’s a day I look forward to.”
In addition to her floral arrangement duties, the elder Wick makes dresses for little girls in need.
“I happened to read an article and it talked about making these little girl dresses out of pillow cases so I thought, ‘that would be a nice project.’ In the course of two months (six friends and myself) had 200 dresses. We sent those to Africa. I just love it. I’ve probably made six or seven hundred dresses in the past five or six years.
“I would love to be able to reach somebody in Alabama or someplace like that. There’s probably little girls there that need dresses, too. I just keep on trying and when I hear of anybody, I send off some dresses,” MaryAnn stated.
“They’re all different. I don’t just use pillow cases. People have graciously given me beautiful fabric and lots of trim and stuff so each one is unique and they go with my love.”
Once all the birthday giving was tallied, Pam reported that an astonishing one-day total of 131 pounds of food and $4,900 in cash and checks were collected, all to be donated to the Heartland Food Bank in MaryAnn’s honor.
“I love doing and trying things and being a part of whatever is going on,” the vibrant birthday girl said. “I feel very blessed that I got my mother’s good genes. I stay active and that’s kind of the whole key.
“There’s always something good in everything you do. Sometimes even cleaning.”
“I don’t agree with that,” daughter Pam says.