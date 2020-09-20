Provided by Berkshire Hathaway
This home is at 3147 E. Pebble Creek Drive in Avon Park. It is priced for $162,500 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This two-bedroom, two-bathroom furnished home is located in one of the most desirable 55+ communities – Highlands Ridge.
It has been very well maintained, and features an open split floor plan, vaulted ceilings, spacious master suite, large shower and walk-in closet. The guest bedroom is on the other side of the home with a complete private bath. The 20-by-16-foot living room is a great space for entertaining. Sliding glass doors lead to a lanai providing a private and secluded view of Mother Nature that backs up to state-owned land. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, a pass-through window, dining area and plant shelves.
A new roof was installed in 2017, AC was replaced in 2015 and hot water heater in 2015. This home is move-in ready and will not disappoint. Active adult community with two golf courses, tennis court, pools, shuffleboard, pickle ball and much more to enjoy an amazing Florida lifestyle.
To schedule a private viewing of this beautiful home and personalized tour of this really nice community, call Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhsfloridaproperties.com Search for MLS 275657