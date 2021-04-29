SEBRING — Sebring High School, with 13 new student COVID-19 cases, had the largest weekly total of new cases recently in Highlands District schools.
Also, Hill-Gustat Middle School had seven new student cases for the week of April 11-14, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.
Overall, Highlands District schools had 33 new cases for April 11-14 compared to 23 new cases the previous week. All the new cases were in students, except one case listed as unknown at Avon Park High School.
Also there were four new virus cases in private schools.
Sebring High School’s total is now 93 cases from Sept. 6 to April 14 while Hill-Gustat Middle School’s total is 62.
Both Avon Park High and Avon Park Middle schools had three new cases bringing their totals to 59 and 42, respectively.
Sebring Middle School had two cases for a total of 49.
Five schools had one new case for the week of April 11-13: Avon, Park and Woodlawn elementary schools, Lake Placid High and the Kindergarten Learning Center.
Parkview Prep Academy had two new cases for a total of 11.
Heartland Christian School had one new case bringing its total to 13.
Lakeview Christian School had its first case.
South Florida State College had four new student cases for a total of 56.
Around the Heartland schools: Glades County had two cases, which were the first cases related to schools in the county in more than a month.
Hardee and Hendry counties both had seven new cases and DeSoto and Okeechobee counties both had 11 new cases.