The Highlands Seminole Club is proud to present multiple scholarship recipients for the 2022-23 academic year at Florida State University. These students will be starting a new academic semester in Tallahassee on Aug. 22.
The Mark Palmer Memorial Award is a $1,000 scholarship presented to Caitlin Marie Lugo-Pfleshinger who wrote a heart-warming essay about how her ‘abuela’ (grandmother) has been the main influence in most of her decisions.
The Haywood Taylor endowment has been used to send local graduates to FSU since 1995. Since that time, over $140,000 has been awarded from the endowment.
There are four recipients of this scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year, including three returning students and one freshman — Rameeta Kamal of Avon Park (studying Social Science), Caitlin Marie Lugo-Pfleshinger of Lake Placid (studying Social Work), Kaitlyn Varady of Lake Placid (studying Criminology) and Emarryah Wilson of Lake Placid (studying Statistics).
Each student received a $2,000 scholarship to help with tuition and expenses. Please celebrate these deserving students on their accomplishments and encourage them as they continue to learn more!
