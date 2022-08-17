The Highlands Seminole Club is proud to present multiple scholarship recipients for the 2022-23 academic year at Florida State University. These students will be starting a new academic semester in Tallahassee on Aug. 22.

The Mark Palmer Memorial Award is a $1,000 scholarship presented to Caitlin Marie Lugo-Pfleshinger who wrote a heart-warming essay about how her ‘abuela’ (grandmother) has been the main influence in most of her decisions.

Recommended for you